Utah State’s gymnastics team will attempt to set an attendance record when it hosts in-state rival BYU on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference dual meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

“I’m so excited,” said junior Miranda Hone, who recorded a career-high score of 9.775 on vault last Sunday at New Hampshire. “I love competing in front of the home crowd because we have such good fans behind us.”

Freshman Jazmyn Estrella, who notched personal-best scores of 9.775 on vault and 9.800 on bars against UNH, agreed.

“It’s going to be awesome,” she said. “I love our fans and we have a lot more energy when we are home, so I’m really excited.”

The Aggies (4-2, 1-0 MRGC) are attempting to set a single-meet home attendance record against the Cougars (2-4, 0-2). The current top mark of 6,255 was set on March 12, 1994, against Utah.

“There were a lot of people at our first home meet, but it would be absolutely amazing if we could have it filled,” Estrella said.

A big focus for Friday’s meet is on the fans. The first 100 students through the doors will receive a free gymnastics T-shirt. It is also Fairy Tale Night, and children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairy tale character – those who dress up have the opportunity to get a free light-up tiara. Furthermore, children can have their picture taken with Big Blue on the concourse.

“It would be amazing to have people hear it on the radio and see the Kit-Kat bars that we’re handing out to promote the meet, and to actually say, ‘I’m not doing anything Friday and I’ve never been to a gymnastics meet,’ and then to have them show up,” said fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh. “It would mean a lot to us because the girls have been doing so well over the last few years that if we could just get the community to jump in and support us even more, it’s just going to help the team do even better.”

Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children between the ages of 3-14. Utah State students are admitted free of charge when showing their student ID cards.

The largest home crowd Utah State has competed in front of since 1994 came during the 2005 campaign, when 4,123 fans witnessed the Aggies take on Utah. During the 2014 campaign, 3,286 fans were on hand for Utah State’s 193.200-192.200 victory over BYU.

The Aggies will be competing for the first time this year without sophomore Emily Briones, who suffered a season-ending injury last weekend at New Hampshire.

“When someone goes down, we just want to go out there and hit the routines for them and show them that we have their back,” Hone said.

Utah State is also one victory shy of reaching 500 wins in school history. The Aggies are currently 499-582-2 in their 40th season.

Utah State and BYU are competing against one another for the 120th time on Friday in what is the Aggies’ oldest rivalry. The Cougars lead the all-time series, 72-46-1, but USU has won five of the last six, including a 195.300-195.200 victory at BYU on Jan. 20.

The Cougars come into the meet fresh off a 196.400-193.525 loss to Boise State in the Gem State Invitational on Jan. 27, at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. BYU, which recorded a season-high score of 195.200 in its first meeting against Utah State, has lost three-consecutive dual meets.