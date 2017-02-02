The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin service in July.

Ilkka Olavi Aura, 54, and Paula Kaarina Tapola Aura, Espoo 2nd Ward, Helsinki Finland Stake: Finland Helsinki Mission, succeeding President Wayne T. Watson and Sister Luana Watson. Brother Aura serves in a stake presidency and is a former stake executive secretary, high councilor, bishopric counselor, institute teacher, and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. Managing partner, Sequoia Partners. Born in Jyväskylä, Finland, to Urpo Olavi Aura and Pirkko Liisa Paasilahti.

Sister Aura serves as a seminary teacher and is a former ward Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary president, temple open house and dedication committee member, nursery leader, and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. Born in Kuopio, Finland, to Anssi Tuomas Tapola and Kaija Annikki Rautiainen.

John Cranmer Dalton V, 46, and Lisa Ann Linford Dalton, four children, Yorba Linda Ward, Placentia California Stake: Texas Dallas Mission, succeeding President Brian K. Taylor and Sister Jill Taylor. Brother Dalton is a counselor in the stake presidency and is a former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. Chief executive officer, Dalton Capital, Inc. Born in La Mesa, California, to John Cranmer Dalton IV and Louise Dean Dalton.

Sister Dalton serves as a counselor in a ward Primary presidency and is a former ward Relief Society, Sunday School, and Primary teacher, ward Young Women adviser, and ward missionary. Born in Provo, Utah, to Michael Raymond Linford and Linda Ann Smith Linford.

Richard Michael Houseman, 50, and Lori Ann Wilcox Houseman, six children, Smithton Ridge Ward, Columbia Missouri Stake: Brazil Recife Mission, succeeding President Rory C. Bigelow and Sister Tammy K. Bigelow. Brother Houseman is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, seminary teacher, and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. Professor, University of Missouri. Born on Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, California, to Michael Lawrence Houseman and Sandra Baker Houseman.

Sister Houseman is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, and seminary teacher. Born in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Rex Jan Wilcox and Patricia Ann Boman Wilcox.

Dong Hwan Jeong, 50, and Jung Suk Kim Jeong, three children, Anyang Ward, Seoul Korea South Stake: Korea Busan Mission, succeeding President Kenneth S. Barrow and Sister Diane Barrow. Brother Jeong serves in a mission presidency and is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward mission leader, Sunday School teacher, and missionary in the Korea Pusan Mission. Service center manager, Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. Born in Icheon, South Korea, to Moo Hong Jeong and Jeongboon Kim.

Sister Jeong serves as a ward Young Women president and is a former stake and ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher, and seminary teacher. Born in Youngdeok, South Korea, to Jikwon Kim and Songgu Cho.

Júlio César Kern, 56, and Denise Dornelles Kern, four children, Asa Sul Ward, Brasília Brazil Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission, succeeding President Marcos Cabral and Sister Rita Cabral. Brother Kern serves as a high councilor and is a former assistant area auditor, stake president, bishop, and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. Criminal police officer, Federal Police. Born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to Cyrio Kern and Lenny Pereira da Cunha Kern.

Sister Kern is a former stake Primary president and presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president as well as a ward Relief Society presidency counselor. Born in Uruguaiana, Brazil, to Felizardo Moraes Dornelles and Maria de Lourdes de Moura Dornelles.

Enrique Montoya Quiroz, 56, and Sandra Meza de Montoya, two children, Los Cedros Ward, Trujillo Peru Central Stake: Bolivia Cochabamba Mission, succeeding President Mark W. Hansen and Sister Kathy L. Hansen. Brother Montoya serves as an assistant area auditor and is a former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, and bishop. Institute director, Seminaries and Institutes. Born in Arequipa, Perú, to Felipe Montoya and Morayma Quiroz de Montoya.

Sister Montoya serves as a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and is a former stake Young Women president, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, and ward Young Women presidency counselor. Born in Tacna, Perú, to Wilfredo Meza and Doris Gamboa de Meza.

David Holt Smart, 60, and Brenda Tate Smart, four children, Peninsula 3rd Branch (English), Hong Kong China District (English): Puerto Rico San Juan Mission, succeeding President K. Bruce Boucher and Sister Becky Boucher. Brother Smart serves as a branch president and is a former bishop, high councilor, district Young Men president, addiction recovery coordinator, and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. Senior vice president, Mattel Inc. Born in Murray, Utah, to Elmer Baguley Smart and Marian Ione Holt Smart.

Sister Smart serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, addiction recovery coordinator, and seminary teacher. Born in Tooele, Utah, to Richard Leon Tate and Martha Louise Crandall Tate.

Val Taylor Stratford, 61, and Jeri Lynn Hufstetler Stratford, six children, Layton 18th Ward, Layton Utah Creekside Stake: Ohio Columbus Mission, succeeding President O. Nolan Daines and Sister Donna M. Daines. Brother Stratford serves as a family history consultant and is a former bishop, high councilor, ward mission leader, Church-service missionary, and missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. Owner and president, Stratford Insurance Group. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Arvel Edwin Stratford and June Taylor Stratford.

Sister Stratford serves as a family history consultant and is a former ward Primary president, ward Young Women adviser, ward missionary, and Church-service missionary. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Stanley Harold Hufstetler and Lois Hanson Hufstetler.