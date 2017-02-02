JoNell Ricks Davis, 67, who served with her husband, Roy Kim Davis, as he presided over the Ukraine Kiev Mission from 2005-2008, died on Jan. 24, 2017, in South Jordan, Utah.

Udell Elmo Poulsen, 88, who sereved as president of the Finland Helsinki Mission from 1966-1969, died on Jan. 22, 2017, in Manti, Utah.

Frances Jeanne Hunter Young, 91, who served with her husband, Joseph Hagman Young, as he presided over the Ohio Cleveland Mission from 1979-1982, died on Jan. 26, 2017, in Provo, Utah.