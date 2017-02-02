New Stakes

A new stake has been created from the Des Moines Iowa and Ames Iowa stakes. The Des Moines Iowa Mount Pisgah Stake, which consists of the Centerville, Indianola, Lenox and Perry branches and the Easter Lake, Osceola, Raccoon River, Walnut Hills and Waukee wards, was created by Elder Weatherford T. Clayton, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Rulon F. Stacey, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Teresina Brazil Horto and the Teresina Brazil stakes. The Teresina Brazil Planalto Stake, which consists of the Caxias Branch and the Angelim, Esplanada, Planalto, Poti and Timon wards, was created by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Raimundo P. de Pinho, an Area Seventy.

DES MOINES IOWA MOUNT PISGAH STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Gary Lee Pence, 61, retired, Wells Fargo; wife, Debra Kay Van Valkenburg Pence. Counselors — David Michael Arzani, 64, national sales coordinator, Ramco Innovations; wife, Kathleen Jo Fenimore. Kevin Theron Kohler, 45, special agent, FBI; wife, Charisse Rose Kohler.

TERESINA BRAZIL PLANALTO STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — José de Ribamar Silva de Souza, 43, owner, Mile Uma Profissões; wife, Karine Vieira Clemention. Counselors — Nilson Meredesa Furtado, 49, self-employed; wife, Nely Cristiane Soares. Wand Jorge da Silva Rodrigues, 38, representative, AKMOS; wife, Theresa Rachel Mendes da Silva Rodrigues.

Reorganized stakes

ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO STAKE: (Dec. 4, 2016) President — Michael David Davis, 41, insurance agent; succeeding Robert P. Cutler; wife, Erica Brown Davis. Counselors — Larry Allen Schoof, 58, engineer, Sandia National Labs; wife, Amanda LaRee Whetten Schoof. Derek Christian Lines, 43, dentist; wife, Kristine Michelle Alkema Lines.

BELFAST NORTHERN IRELAND STAKE: (Dec. 4, 2016) President — Benjamin Aaron Noble, 39, director and co-owner, React Ireland; succeeding James M. McCrudden; wife, Heather Damaris Ferguson Noble. Counselors — Robert David Lowry, 38, call center manager, First Source Solutions; wife, Caroline Lowry Lowry. James Edward Joseph Parker, 42, CEO, Irish Life; wife, Rachel Adele Edwards Parker.

CHARLESTON WEST VIRGINIA STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Reed Jay Nelson, 52, vice president of engineering, Frontier Communications; succeeding Jeffrey A. Poe; wife, Debra Lynne Parmelee. Counselors — Johnnie Edward Brown, 54, insurance attorney; wife, Amy Baughan. Kenneth Earl Tyree, Jr., 53, state fire marshal; wife, Leona Elizabeth Tyree.

COLLEGE STATION TEXAS STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Nathan Young Sharp, 39, associate professor, Texas A&M University; succeeding Bradley D. Foster; wife, Holly Carroll Sharp. Counselors — Aaron Wilson Hull, 41, coordinator/director, Seminaries and Institutes; wife, Crystalyn Taylor Hull. Nathan Adam Roeth, 38, physician; wife, Caroline Smith Roeth.

COLUMBIA MISSOURI STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Harvey Stanley James, Jr., 51, professor, University of Missouri; succeeding Richard M. Houseman; wife, Heather Lyn Christensen. Counselors — Dean Parrish Hainsworth, 55, professor, University of Missouri; wife, Lora Lynn Nordyke. Steve Lyman Bohn, 56, manager, IBM; wife, Marybeth Adell Sutter Bohn.

DES MOINES IOWA STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Brett Ethan Call, 44, project manager, US Army Corps of Engineers; succeeding Gary L. Pence; wife, Sherry Ann Stevens Call. Counselors — Jay C. Helton, 49, partner, Whitfield and Eddy; wife, Kimberly Ann Bachelder Helton. Paul Alexander Gilmour, 45, senior manager of sales operation, Hewlett Packard; wife, Holly Smoot Gilmour.

EDMONTON ALBERTA RIVERBEND STAKE: (Nov. 20, 2016) President — Jamie Calvin Johnson, 40, lawyer; succeeding Melvin Wong; wife, Erin Kay Olsen Johnson. Counselors — Darren Ka-Wai Wong, 40, senior IT project manager, Telus; wife, Minn Va Chau Wong. David Jonathan Coombs, 48, lawyer; wife, Christy Gallup Coombs.

FEIRA DE SANTANA BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Hugo Marcelo Arostegui Viega, 42, partner, Arostegui Azpiroz Consulting; succeeding Luiz Mauricio Reale Lemos; wife, Elina Gregória Azpiroz Pereira de Araújo. Counselors — Luciano Araújo Brito, 38, accountant; wife, Macilene Antônia Dias da Conceição. Luciano Cosme Figueiredo Ferreira, 42, professor; wife, Andreia Luiza de Jesus Ferreira.

GUATEMALA CITY EL MOLINO STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Alan Estuardo Morales Cos, 37, planner, TAG Airlines; succeeding Gustavo A. Mendez; wife, Ana Aldina Franco Morales. Counselors — Fredy Rolando Portillo Aldana, 54, pharmaceutical salesman; wife, Olga Leticia Palacios Portillo. Héctor Jacinto Vaides Medina, 55, petroleum engineer, Guatemala Government; wife, Sonia Dalila Gaitán Vaides.