The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their their slam dunks, trick shots and new 4-point shots to the Vivint Arena on Feb. 6.

“Kids love to be entertained, so there’s a lot of highlights, a lot of slam dunks and a lot of trick shots,” player Buckets Blakes said in an interview with the Deseret News.

The team, which has nine new Guinness world records and uses a new, 30-foot “4-point” line, has been traveling the country in its 91st consecutive season. According to Blakes, they’ve been nailing their service efforts to support anti-bullying programs and the American Red Cross' efforts to install 500,000 smoke detectors in 2017 right alongside their 4-point shots. (In the NBA, the 3-point line is in a 23-foot, 9-inch arch and 22 feet on the baseline from the middle of the basket, according to NBA.com.)

Every year, the team presents at over 400 schools, Blakes told the Deseret News, teaching their “ABC’s of Bullying Prevention” Program that was set up in partnership with the National Campaign to Stop Violence.

“A is for action, B is for bravery and C stands for compassion,” Blakes said. “We teach that bullying is not a right of passage, and also that these kids need to treat each other with kindness to have a carefree learning environment where they can focus on their academics and become more intelligent.”

When not working to end bullying or swishing half-court shots, Blakes said that the team is also focused on promoting the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters, the American Red Cross and its efforts to install smoke detectors.

The American Red Cross installed 500,000 smoke detectors in homes across the United States last year, Blakes said. Currently, the Globetrotters are trying to help the Red Cross complete that goal again, and Blakes said that the pair hope to reach 1 million installed smoke detectors by the end of 2017.

During their Feb. 6 show, there will be chances for children to engage with the players, as well as to hang out with the mascot, Globie, and his team in the seats before the game, Blakes said.

“You never know when we’ll pull a kid out of the crowd and have them take some shots, or when we’ll call a parent down and make them dance,” Blakes said.

Blakes also said that the team likes coming to Salt Lake City because they fit right in here.

“Salt Lake is a basketball city, everybody loves the game,” said Blakes. “It’s also a very family-oriented place. It’s cool to see grandparents, parents and the grandkids all sitting together having fun at a Globetrotters game.”

Also available is the Globetrotters Magic Pass, which allows kids to come on the court before the game for pictures, shooting games and trick shots with the team.

“The chance to take a shot on a professional basketball court is pretty unusual for a professional game,” said Blakes, adding that the Globetrotters love fulfilling that dream for kids at their games.

If you go …

What: Harlem Globetrotters

When: Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple

How much: $20-$135

Web: harlemglobetrotters.com

