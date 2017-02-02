SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was hit with a Taser by a Salt Lake police officer was charged Wednesday with assaulting the officer for allegedly threatening him with a knife following a routine traffic stop.

Terry Joseph Bluth, 40, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 26, an officer conducting speed enforcement near 400 West and 600 North attempted to pull Bluth over. The vehicle initially did not stop, according to police. About a block later, after running a red light and going onto the 600 North overpass over I-15, Bluth pulled over.

He "exited the vehicle holding a knife" and started screaming at the officer to "shoot him and kill" him, charging documents state.

Instead of using deadly force, officer Rick Wall, an 18-year veteran of the department, instead grabbed his Taser and was able to take Bluth into custody.

After Bluth was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, he was booked into jail.