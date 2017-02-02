Seattle 4-year-old Claire Crosby has been a Deseret News favorite since her parents posted a video of her singing “Part of Your World” in January 2016. And after a recent duet of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with her dad, Dave, was viewed more than 150 million times online, the Crosbys were invited to appear on "Ellen.”

Claire told Ellen DeGeneres that she has been singing “for like a week” and that her brother, Carson, is tall for a 2-year-old because “he just got lots of sleep and he loves bananas.”

The father-daughter duo appear on Thursday’s episode but a video of their performance was already posted on TheEllenShow YouTube channel, and their visit with Ellen has been posted on Ellen’s website.

It was announced that Claire will also appear on NBC's “Little Big Shots” in April.

Watch the video on YouTube here.

The Clean Cut is a daily feature highlighting family friendly videos.