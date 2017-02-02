Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included a link to an article from 2016.

Here’s the news of the morning for Feb. 2.

No changes to Salt Lake County jail policies

President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees won’t affect Salt Lake County jails, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder.

As the Deseret News reported, Winder said his office has long dealt with immigration issues. He said the new order won’t require local police officers to round up criminals.

"People ask me, 'Are the feds forcing you to do something you don’t want to do?' The answer is, 'No,'” Winder said.

He added later at a press conference, "My job as a law enforcement official is to calm the fears of people. Whether I’m a Trump supporter or not a Trump supporter, my job is to tell you what’s going on. I've got citizens calling me and they are scared.”

Tough talk from Trump

Trump's first two weeks didn’t slow down Wednesday as he called out Australia for accepting a deal during the Obama administration to accept refugees, CNN reported.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

CNN also reported that Trump’s phone call last Saturday with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull resulted in the U.S. president’s objection to the deal. BBC reports that Trump called it the “worst call” he had that day. Sources told CNN that Trump ended the call abruptly.

Trump also allegedly talked tough with Mexico, according to CNN, telling Mexico President Pena Nieto that he would use military force to help the country.

"You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with,” Trump said, according to CNN. “We are willing to help with that big-league, but they have be knocked out and you have not done a good job knocking them out."

Nieto denied these negative statements, according to The Associated Press.

Groundhog Day results

Brace yourself; more winter is coming.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter, according to a press release. Thousands of people watched the world-famous groundhog make his prediction, a tradition that’s gone for 131 years.

The verdict is in: Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/PJMgwtqvZR — John E. Kisner (@fadeev_erazm) February 2, 2017

For the uninitiated, six more weeks of winter will come if the groundhog sees his shadow. Conversely, not seeing his shadow results in a shorter winter.

"Each February, the eyes of the world turn to Punxsutawney, a town of just 5,500 residents, that represents the charm and history of so many of our small towns across Pennsylvania," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, according to a news release. "In addition to Punxsutawney's quirky appeal, this event spurs a tourism boost, adding $1 million to the region's economy annually.

"Through this event, the local economy is stimulated significantly with vendors and shops experiencing increased sales and hotels lodging, restaurants, and other businesses in the hospitality industry accommodating high numbers of patrons."

Groundhog Day’s popularity spawned a 1993 movie with Bill Murray (called “Groundhog Day”), in which the main character lives the same day over and over.

Honeymoon hole-in-one

Nothing better than hitting a hole-in-one to celebrate your honeymoon. Video courtesy of TIME magazine.

