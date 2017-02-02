Utahns love chicken broccoli casserole, at least as a Super Bowl snack.

Google Trends recently published the most search recipes ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LI. And yes, chicken broccoli casserole leads the way in the Beehive State.

Utah is the only state where that meal is popular, though South Dakota favors a creamy chicken casserole, which isn’t too far off base.

You can see a full list of the states below.

See the most searched #SuperBowl recipes by state ahead of Sunday's big game. For more data: → https://t.co/iKM1oICj4U pic.twitter.com/TdsZkzG2y0 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 1, 2017

As Insider explained, all states bring a unique food to the table for the big game, showing how different the country’s regions are.

“Only one team can take home the title, but every state brings their A-game to the snack table. Between finger foods, themed desserts, and every possible combination of meat, cheese and chips known to humankind, there's sure to be something for everyone,” according to Insider.

The Los Angeles Times has some additional recipes for sports fans who want to make something off the beaten path.

Recipes included in that piece include chile con queso, stuffed mushrooms and jalapeno corn bread.

You can find chicken broccoli casserole recipes here, here and here.