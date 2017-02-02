Utah and Idaho are two of the best places to retire in the United States, according to MoneySavingsPro.com

The financial information website released a study this week that ranked Idaho and Utah first and second, respectively, as the best states for retirement.

The study based its ratings on life expectancy, tax friendliness and violent crime rates. Health care costs per capita are also influential.

Here’s a look at the top 10.

Credit: Screenshot, MoneySavingsPro.com

But these rankings don’t mean states like Utah, Idaho and North Dakota are full-proof great states for retirees, according to the study.

Some states, like Florida, come with lifestyles and amenities that attract elderly Americans.

“Though the facts and figures will lead you to the above best states, there are other things you should consider before choosing a place to retire. Some states that didn't make the top 10 list have more amenities that attract retirees. For instance, Florida and California are popular retirement destination because of their comfortable climates and nearly constant sunshine.”

You can read more about the as the best states for retirement at MoneySavingPro.