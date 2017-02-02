Utah native Liz Jensen was previously featured by the Deseret News but Thursday, she and her husband, Dave, appeared on the newest episode of HGTV’s “Property Brothers.”

Jensen, who was 9-months pregnant during the renovations, shared that her goal was to have a home that appeared “loved-in.” In the end, she applauded the brothers for exceeding her expectations.

“This is a house of love, you can feel it when you walk in the door,” she said.

The episode featured the couple’s three girls creating artwork to be sealed into brick inside the house, Dave Jensen surprised his wife by working to turn a dining room into an office for his her and a beautiful kitchen that brought Liz to tears.

Liz Jensen, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, explained her emotional response to the renovation on her website, The Small Seed.

“As I gazed over the different rooms with Dave and the girls, it was as if I could see us there,” Jensen wrote. “Making cookies in the kitchen with the kids, studying and writing in my office, and talking about life and the gospel in the living room as a family.

“As we walked through each room, several childhood memories at home with my own family came racing back to my mind that have made me who I am today. To me, home then and now is everything.”

