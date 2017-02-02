As far as star ratings are concerned, the University of Utah football program had its best National Signing Day ever on Wednesday, so head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff deserve a great deal of credit.

That doesn’t mean the day was perfect, however. The Utes missed out on some key targets, and didn’t have success filling certain weak spots on the roster.

Here’s a look at the highs and the lows from a day that saw Utah land what a few recruiting websites considered a Top 25 class in the country.

The good

Although the Utes signed a relatively low number of players (20), they nabbed many who could be high-impact performers in time. While the star ranking system is imperfect, Utah’s class finished with an average rating of 3.30, which was good enough for 23rd in the country.

That number includes a player on Scout’s list of the Top 100 prospects in the country (California cornerback Jaylon Johnson), and five other players who were considered 4-star recruits. All 14 of the Utes’ other signees were rated at three stars, meaning the class as a whole was high quality.

Utah coaches knew they needed to reload the secondary more than any other position group, and they did that, landing 4-star prospects Johnson, Javelin Guidry, Marquise Blair, Corrion Ballard and Tareke Lewis.

The offensive line was probably the second biggest area of need, and the Utes addressed that, too, nabbing quality junior college prospect Jordan Agasiva, American Fork product Michael Richardson and Californian Orlando Umana.

Just about everyone who follows the Utes knows their passing game has struggled since joining the Pac-12, and coaches were able to land a few quality receivers to give new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor some players to develop.

Texan Tyquez Hampton received a 4-star designation, while getting a pledge from Californian Bryan Thompson on Signing Day was seen by multiple analysts as a big win for Utah. Jaylen Dixon could become a capable slot receiver.

Although it wasn’t as pressing of a need, the Utes loaded up on defensive linemen once again, adding Snow College’s John Penisini, Hawaiians Aliki Vimahi and Mo Unatoa and Californian Nick Ford.

Running back T.J. Green from Arizona will look to bolster a unit that also is strong perennially, and quarterback Jason Shelley of Texas will look to develop under Taylor’s tutelage.

The bad

The big miss of the day was not landing Bingham 5-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who signed with USC. Tufele often expressed interest in staying close to home during the recruiting process, but Utah was unable to reel him in.

The Utes didn’t have much success on the in-state recruiting front, landing just Richardson and Cottonwood’s Taniela Pututau. Not only did a number of Beehive State prospects choose BYU, but six others went to different Pac-12 schools (two each to USC, Stanford and Washington).

The state of Utah is getting to the point that it is producing top-level talent each year, and Utah needs to figure out a way to keep that talent home. Also, the Cougars could become even a stronger force in the state as the years go on under head coach Kalani Sitake.

More specific to roster composition, a weak linebacking corps in 2016 didn’t get much help on Signing Day, adding only Californian Devin Lloyd.

Overall

The Utes had a very successful Signing Day, although the “what might have been” game with Tufele looms large, as does the fact the linebacking group didn’t add much strength.