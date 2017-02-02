The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 6-4, on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Utah won its fifth-straight game after rallying from a 1-0 first period deficit and a 3-2 second period hole to build a 5-3 lead going to the third period.

“The boys are confident,” said head coach and general manager Tim Branham. “They’re a group that believes that they can score goals and we proved that again tonight. With the confidence this group has and with the swagger that they play with, we’ve battled back from a lot of deficits.”

Grizzlies leading scorer Erik Bradford led Utah with one goal and three assists on his second four-point night of the season.

“Right from his first shift, he was flying out there,” said Branham on Bradford. “Speed is hard to defend. When you have a guy as quick as he is, as skilled as he is, with the vision that he has and the linemates that he plays with, good things are going to happen.”

Taylor Richart (5,6) scored his second goal of the night into an empty net with less than four seconds left to hold off Idaho after Utah killed a late penalty and kept the Steelheads off the board going down the stretch.

Cam Reid (six) scored Utah’s first of the night to tie the game after Phil Pietroniro sent a puck in from the point and Bradford tipped it to Reid at 12:29 of the first period 3:50 after Idaho took a 1-0 lead.

Bradford (10) gave Utah a 2-1 lead 2:16 later with 5:15 left in the first period on another shot thrown in by Pietroniro and deflected by Reid. The Steelheads tied the game with a power-play goal with 2:50 left in the first and took the lead back on a shorthanded breakaway 5:28 into the second period.

The Grizzlies tied the game 4:30 later and 9:58 into the second period as Richart came flying through the slot off a puck carried in by Bradford through the left circle.

Colin Martin gave Utah the lead for good on his ninth of the season 12:17 into the second period from Austen Brassard and Jon Puskar on the power play as the Grizzlies rookie knocked in the puck from the crease.

Bradford then fed Michael Pelech on a two-on-one for his 11th of the season with 3:49 left in the second period, and the Grizzlies took their first two-goal lead of the night.

Idaho made it 5-4 with 8:26 left in regulation.

Grizzlies goaltender Ryan Faragher stopped 26-of-30 to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts and win his 12th game of the season.

The Grizzlies and Idaho continue play Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m., from Boise.