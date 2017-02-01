SALT LAKE CITY — Basketball fans who came to see Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t get much of a show.

Neither did those who came to see Rodney Hood.

On the other hand, spectators who wanted to see Jabari Parker perform well in a Utah Jazz blowout — 104-88 over the Milwaukee Bucks — left Vivint Arena plenty happy on Wednesday night.

Fans of Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert didn’t go home disappointed, either.

Hayward led the Jazz with 27 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Gobert contributed 26 points and 15 rebounds.

“Tonight, I thought that they were dialed in,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of Hayward and Gobert. “Rudy gets a lot of load when he plays. The biggest thing for him is just to stay focused — Gordon as well — and not just be thinking about one part of the game, but competing in every part of the game. Those two guys if they do that, they anchor us.”

Their big night helped the Jazz improve to 31-19 after losing three of their previous four games at the end of a six-games-in-nine-nights stretch. It didn’t hurt that Utah had three full days off between games.

Joe Johnson, who added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench, was grateful for the time to rest and practice after such a busy week and a half.

“I don’t know about these young guys, but it helped me out a lot. I appreciate it,” Johnson said. “Rest is always needed from time to time. This is a long, grueling season, so we were able to get rest at the same time we got our work done, went over some things that we needed to cover to help us close out to All-Star break.

“We took care of business tonight and we’ve got to keep moving.”

The Jazz have two more days off before hosting Charlotte on Saturday.

“Those days of rest are huge,” Hayward said. “Get a chance to spend some time with family, get some extra shots, recovery. It’s a lot. It’s a grind in the NBA season, so we needed it.”

An overall bright night for the Jazz was somewhat clouded by the fact that Derrick Favors, continuing to be bothered by his ailing knee, didn’t play while resting and Hood hyperextended his right knee again.

Hood left in the second quarter and didn’t return.

“I feel bad for Rodney,” Snyder said. “Hopefully it’s not serious.”

Milwaukee dropped to 21-27 after losing for the ninth time in 10 games.

The game turned in the second quarter when Utah outscored the Bucks 31-16, breaking open a tight game.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd said the Bucks weren’t as aggressive as they needed to be in that quarter — and he credited Johnson for sparking the Jazz.

“I thought Joe Johnson ran that whole second quarter. He picked us apart,” Kidd said. “They made a lot of threes in the corner.”

Utah went 11-for-29 from 3-point range, including 20 long balls from the corner.

Parker, a player with local interest due to his religious affiliation (Mormon) and a mild interest in BYU during his college recruiting days, finished with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds.

The former Duke player put on a rim exhibition with four dazzling dunks in the loss — not that that made him feel any better.

“They just played better than us today overall,” Parker said. “Yeah, they just did anything, got the ball moving. We were just scrambling.”

The Jazz particularly did an excellent job in bottling up Antetokounmpo.

The Eastern Conference All-Star starter scored just four points to go with six rebounds and four assists in a very quiet night.

“I think we did a good job of getting back and trying to take some stuff from transition,” Snyder said.

“Credit to the coaching staff for producing the game plan and then we just went out and executed it,” Hayward added. “It was a team effort on him.”

JAZZ NOTES: Gobert notched his 33rd double-double of the season, fourth-best in the NBA, and increased his league-leading active streak of blocks to 19 consecutive games. … This was the 30th 20-point game this season for Hayward. The Jazz improved to 23-7 when he hits that scoring threshold. … Utah has beaten Milwaukee 15 straight times at home, which is the third-longest active home streak in the NBA.

