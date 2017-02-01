SALT LAKE CITY — Given a rare three-day break from the typical grind of the NBA schedule, the Utah Jazz spent their uncustomary practice time focusing primarily on one thing:

Improving their defensive performance, and particularly their communication on that end of the floor.

Then Wednesday night, they went out and played like they practiced, showing what they had learned over the last three days.

The Jazz shut down Eastern Conference All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding the young 6-foot-11 forward well below his scoring average, and snapped a two-game skid with a 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Vivint Arena.

Utah's own All-Star Game selection, Gordon Hayward, said stopping the Bucks' star was a big part of their plan going into the matchup.

"We had an excellent game plan," he said. "Credit to the coaching staff for producing the game plan, and then we just went out and executed the game plan," said Hayward, who scored a game-high 27 points on just 13 shots from the field. "It was a team effort on him."

Antetokounmpo, who came into Wednesday night's matchup averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, made just 2 of 10 shots from the floor and wound up with only nine points, six boards and three assists.

He scored five of those points on free throws in the final 1:52 of the game, long after the outcome had already been decided.

"I think we did a good job of getting back and trying to take some stuff away in transition," Utah coach Quin Snyder said of his team's stellar defensive effort, and particularly that of Hayward, on Antetokounmpo. "... For the most part, I think Gordon was smart and disciplined.

"We talk a lot about Gordon's offense and his playmaking and things. One of the areas where I feel there's really been improvement is defensively. He was engaged tonight. There have been times when Gordon's not been as focused on the things he needs to defensively, and he's a huge key because a lot of times his activity, his rebounding, those things really have a huge impact on our team defensively."

The only Bucks' players who didn't seem too bothered by Utah's improved defensive focus were Jabari Parker and Greg Monroe.

Parker, a devout member of the LDS Church who was heavily recruited by BYU coming out of high school, scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half — eight of them coming on a series of impressive dunks that he threw down.

One of them came on a reverse putback at the end of the third quarter and another on an alley-oop pass to start the final period, pulling Milwaukee within 80-63. Parker also had seven rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Monroe, like Parker, was 6 of 12 from the field on his way to 13 points, and skinny 7-foot-1 rookie Thon Maker made three 3-pointers in minute-and-a-half span of the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points.

Other than that, though, the Jazz defense did precisely what it needed to do in holding an opponent under 97 points for just the second time in their last nine games.

"I think more than anything, our focus has to be on the defensive end," Snyder said. "I was upset at the beginning of the game because we came out and we were lackluster defensively. And then guys got focused and got energized and guarded.

"And then we had the same thing in the fourth quarter where a couple switching opportunities and gave up 3, gave up 3, gave up 3, gave up 3. Those are the things that we've got to guard against.

"The guys in there talking about communication in the locker room yesterday, like that's it right there," he said. "We've just got to be more consistent defensively. But I think we were better defensively, that's why we played better, and we shot better."

