Bolster the offensive line? Check.

Replace three departed running backs? Check.

Build depth on defense? Check.

Find a game-changing wide receiver? Check.

According to SUU head coach Demario Warren, that’s exactly what SUU’s recruiting checklist looked like at the end of National Signing Day on Wednesday. At the end of the day, the Thunderbirds had inked 34 high schoolers, including 16 from the state of Utah.

“I’m thrilled about this signing class. Our coaching staff did an amazing job of finding guys, finding our type of guys and recruiting them hard all the way through and it really paid off at the end,” said Warren. “We really are excited about this 2017 class.”

Of the 34 signees, Warren noted that eight would be serving missions and not to return for a couple of years.

The player that Warren feels will make an immediate impact is Marquez Tucker, an offensive lineman transfer from Mesa Community College.

“We are very confident that he’s going to come in and make an impact at offensive tackle. He’s a great player with a high ceiling and a great character kid that I know will fit in here,” said Warren.

“O-line was a big priority for us, we signed eight guys at the offensive line position,” continued Warren. “We wanted to go get some running backs, we lost three running backs last year, so we ended up getting three of those guys. We wanted to build depth on defense, we have 15 seniors on defense this year, so we wanted to make sure we had some guys ready to go once these guys graduate. We wanted to get a game-changer at the wide receiver position and we feel like we got with Bryan Beckon.”