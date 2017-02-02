Early in my law career, I worked with our current attorney general, Sean Reyes. Mr. Reyes is a hardworking and talented attorney. He is also of multicultural descent.

In the time I have known Mr. Reyes, he has risen from a young associate to the top law enforcement agent of our state. Along the way, he has never backed down from his heritage or his faith.

As a former colleague and friend, I ask Mr. Reyes to have courage to oppose President Trump's ban on Muslims and refugees from war-torn countries and stance on immigrants. It is our duty as Americans and as Christians to succor the needy and provide refuge for the less fortunate. It is our American privilege that compels us to show kindness. I challenge the leaders of this state to put aside party loyalties and follow principles and values. I challenge Mr. Reyes to embrace his heritage and follow his beliefs.

Marty Tate

Salt Lake City