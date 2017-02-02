Many other countries throughout the world are terrible places to live because of corruption, violence, lack of respect for the rule of law and oppression. So, some of these people want to come to the U.S. to live and take advantage of the wonderful system that took 240 years to develop through much toil and hard work.

How fair is it to allow anyone who merely speaks the word "asylum" to come here as a refugee and enjoy all that our forefathers sacrificed to give us? We would be overrun in short order and our country would become like the unbearable places the people fled from.

People living in terrible conditions should strive to change their system at home and not just bail out and go to America.

In our desire to be compassionate, we must also consider the people left behind in those countries that need to change. And we must remember our own grandchildren, who will pay a heavy price for the massive invasion of refugees who will completely overwhelm our land, our infrastructure, our energy grids and our cultural traditions.

James Green

Heber City