The Weber State football program rung in National Signing Day by loading up on players on both sides of the line of scrimmage, with a focus on wide receivers and defensive lineman.

Of the 25 players listed as Wildcats commits, 15 play on the defensive side of the ball, leaving 11 offensive players, including five wide receivers.

The Beehive State also proved to be the primary hometown of the majority of commits, with 15 future Wildcats having played their high school football in Utah.

Head coach Jay Hill also mentioned Idaho as the state where the Wildcats had an effective recruiting season, gathering six players from the Gem State.

Headlining the 2017 recruiting class for Weber State are Alta running back Josh Davis, the 2016 5A MVP who Hill praised as a “dynamic player with the football”, Corner Canyon linebacker Kade Pupunu, son of former Weber State and NFL great Alfred Pupunu, and Jordan wide receiver Spencer Curtis, who holds the state record in career receiving yards.

“I’m super excited about the 2017 recruiting class. I think our assistant coaches did an unbelievable job,” said Hill. “As is the case with every signing class, give me two years and I’ll tell you exactly how good this one was.”

Hill went on to mention that between 11-12 players in the signing class are planning on serving missions and will not return until they complete their service.

“The focus was really receivers and d-line, and I think we took huge strides in improving those areas for us,” explained Hill. Of the 25 newest Wildcats, the program signed five defensive ends and two defensive linemen.

In addition to the high school signings, the program also announced the arrival of junior college transfer cornerback Keilan Benjamin from Santa Rosa Junior College in California.

“I can’t say enough about what the assistant coaches did. We’re fired up about what they accomplished. We went head-to-head with some upper-level Big Sky teams and I think our coaches did an unbelievable job putting this class (together).”