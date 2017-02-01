SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that “like everyone else in America,” the Utes helped themselves on National Signing Day.

“We really feel like we got some difference-makers in this class and are really excited about getting the opportunity to work with them,” Whittingham said at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon.

Whittingham explained that the main objectives — in addition to signing a solid class across the board — were to rebuild the secondary and bolster the offensive and defensive lines.

The Utes restocked at defensive back. They added four four-star recruits — safety Corrion Ballard (Blinn College, Texas), cornerback Javelin Guidry (Vista Murrieta HS, California), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Central HS East Campus, California) and cornerback Tereke Lewis (Riverside CC, California).

“Speed and athleticism. We got some real high-caliber athletes in the secondary,” said Whittingham, who added the Utes continue to get better and better athletically in the back end since joining the Pac-12. “We feel like we definitely did that this year and took it a step forward and beat some really good schools on some of the players we got back there.”

On the offensive line, Utah signed Jordan Agasiva (Pima CC, Arizona), Michael Richardson (American Fork HS), Orlando Umana (Grant HS) and Mo Unutoa (Kapaa HS, Hawaii). The newcomers on the defensive line include Nick Ford (San Pedro HS, Calif.), John Penisini (Snow College), Taniela Pututau (Cottonwood HS) and Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku HS, Hawaii).

The Utes had hoped to have five-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele to the group. However, he opted to accept an offer from USC instead.

“You never get everyone you want to get. Nobody does,” Whittingham said while speaking in general terms. “But we feel like we came away with a really good class.”

Utah’s signing class also features three wide receivers — Jaylen Dixon (Lone Star HS, Texas), Tyquez Hampton (El Dorado HS, Texas) and Bryan Thompson (Rancho Verde HS, California) — and Whittingham said the staff is elated to have them. He said there’s a chance they may add one more, explaining that the Utes, by design, still have a scholarship left to offer someone.

The offense, meanwhile, bolstered its skill positions by adding quarterback Jason Shelley (Lone Star HS, Texas) and running back T.J. Green (Chandler HS, Arizona). On the other side of the ball, versatile defenders Marquise Blair (Dodge City CC, Kansas) and Devin Lloyd (Otay Ranch HS, California) could be in the mix at linebacker.

Utah’s scholarship totals this year also include three in-state products — 2015 signee Chayden Johnston (kicker, Bingham HS) and 2016 freshmen Julian Blackmon (defensive back, Layton HS) and Bapa Falemaka (tight end, Judge Memorial HS).

The 2017 class, thus far, is comprised of players from seven states (California, Texas, Utah, Hawaii, Arizona, Florida and Ohio). Whittingham was especially pleased that the Utes were able to make an impact on the Hawaiian islands, something he noted hasn’t been done in a few years.

Three players — Agasiva, Ballard and Hampton — signed letters of intent during the early period. Ballard and Hampton have already enrolled in school. Spring ball begins March 9.

Whittingham said Alabama transfer Cooper Bateman, a graduate student with one year of eligibility, will get some turns at quarterback — at least in practice with individual drills so new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor can make an assessment as to where Bateman stands with the others.

“But we feel like he’s going to be on the field for us somewhere and we’re elated to have him in the program,” Whittingham said. “He’s got a great attitude. I talked to him this morning and just wants to help us win.”

The former Cottonwood High School star completed 49 of 66 passes for 410 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his career with the Crimson Tide. He made one career start, getting most of his action as the team’s top holder on extra points and field-goal attempts since redshirting in 2013.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer