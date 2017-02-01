SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that removes from state law a requirement that some state boards and commissions have bipartisan representation has been approved by the Utah House of Representatives.

The House voted 51-21 to pass HB11 Wednesday, which would end the requirement that Democrats be appointed to 24 state boards and commissions, among them the Committee of Consumer Services, Board of Oil, Gas and Mining, and the Quality Growth Commission.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, does not mention Democrats specifically but calls for the removal of the "political party affiliation requirement for certain boards and commissions; requires certain board appointments to be made without considering political affiliation."

Thurston said of 414 state commissions and boards, the governor makes appointments to 374 of them.

Utahns have elected Republican governors since the mid-1980s. Presently, Democrats hold no statewide elected offices and are the minority party in both houses of the Utah Legislature.

House debate on a substitute version of the bill spilled into the early afternoon, during which House members, on a voice vote, agreed to new language that removed the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Public Service Commission, and the air and water quality boards from the legislation.

House Democrats balked at the legislation, noting that political diversity enhances discussion and policymaking.

“There might only be a few of us over here in this corner (of the House), but the fact that we’re here and there’s two of us on each of the committees makes for better legislation, makes for better discussion, makes for more complete airing of issues,” said House Minority Whip Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City.

The vote on the amended bill was largely down party lines, though some Republicans joined Democrats voting against HB11.

Thurston said eliminating the partisan requirement from board and commission appointments "will allow us to be more focused on the true types of diversity we want: geography, gender, minority, etc., which are much more desirable."

The Commission on Service and Volunteerism was also removed from the bill, but that was due to a federal requirement, which Thurston said pained him to uphold.

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, said the substituted legislation was "a bit better bill, but I still strongly oppose it."

Arent said before making "sweeping changes" to the state's boards and commissions, the Legislature should have more information.

"Our Legislature generally likes to take a cautious approach before changing the status quo," she said.

It is difficult to find people to serve on some boards, but the reason is not partisan politics, Arent said.

When she asked one group why it was having a hard time filling its board, Arent was told, "It's a lot of work, we don't pay them and it's a very controversial issue," she said.

Rep. Jeremy Peterson, R-Ogden, who amended the bill to eliminate some boards from its reach, said the legislation could "neuter" diverse backgrounds and thought.

“I know that for our minority party, this bill looks like a free trip to the veterinarian,” he joked.

The bill moves to the Senate for its consideration.

Later in the day during Senate leaders' daily briefing with reporters, Senate Majority Whip Stuart Adams, R-Layton, as a former nonpartisan city council member, said he liked the concept of HB11.

“I think sometimes, on some board and commissions, I’m not sure that’s as big a deal as what we make it. I think having flexibility is not a bad way to go,” Adams said. “How do you make sure everybody’s represented? It becomes hard on boards and commissions. They can’t find the most qualified people."

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said people shouldn’t be viewed simply as members of political parties.

“We should see each other as fellow human beings, and your politics ought to be down the list,” Niederhauser said.

Last week, Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon issued a statement that said "HB11 would, in essence, extend the Republican Party’s power in the state and give the governor authority to appoint entire boards and commissions who are members of one party. Such flagrant abuse of power will be tolerated no longer. Our society benefits when multiple viewpoints are brought to the table, even on issues such as livestock.

"Utah’s elected political offices are already held by a Republican supermajority. Our state needs more balance in positions of power, not the continued one-party rule which leads to corruption and a lack of transparency in government. We call on our state legislators to vote no on HB11.”

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche