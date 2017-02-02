For most people, the biggest surprise of the first two weeks of the Trump Administration — and it has been a whirlwind two weeks of unprecedented executive activity — has been the realization that Pres. Trump fully intends to keep his campaign promises. For Trump supporters who believed that he would shake up Washington, this must be immensely gratifying. Just two weeks in and the entire Washington topography has changed.

President Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do. On that measure alone, he qualifies as a true political oddity. On that measure alone, he is scaring progressives to death. Trump is wielding more power than any other president in recent memory. Far more power than anyone — even his most loyal supporters — should be comfortable with.

There is a sense of imbalance that permeates the American presidency; imperiousness has seeped into the position. Over the years, we have surrendered far too much power to the executive branch. We routinely refer to the president as “the most powerful person on earth,” but I don’t think we intended to imbue the president with both the executive and legislative levels of government. We have made presidents “rulers” rather than “executives.” Our founding fathers would be horrified at what the presidency has become.

Most of my progressive friends — yes, I do have a few — were perplexed by my angst over President Obama’s penchant for executive orders over the past eight years. While I disagreed with most of Obama’s progressive agenda, I have been far more concerned with the process he followed to move that agenda forward. When a president reverts to his “pen and phone” to bypass Congress and reshape federal policy, making a mockery of the legislative process, it raises fire alarms for those who buy into the Constitutional ideal of the separation of powers.

The shoe is now on the other foot for my progressive friends. It is easy to adopt an “ends justify the means” approach to governance when you agree with the aims and objectives of those in power. I personally agree with many of Trump’s policy aims, especially when it comes to improving our energy infrastructure, reducing burdensome regulations, and securing our borders.

But when your president is out of the Oval Office, when the “gains” you thought had been made are reversed with a pen stroke, the near completeness of the power we have ceded to the president can be terrifying. The “not my president” sentiment that is raging through progressive ranks is a near mirror image of the sentiment that fueled the Tea Party movement. We might better understand this rotating angst through a Constitutional lens. If we were perfectly objective and were starting over, none of us would grant the president of our republic this much power. Our founding fathers certainly did not intend to do so.

So where do we go from here? That’s a difficult question to answer. One thing, however, is certain. If Congress will not jealousy guard its legislative prerogatives, nobody else — including the courts — will do it for them. It is past time for Congressional leaders from both parties to take the structural steps necessary to reclaim Congress’ Constitutional legislative preeminence. They can do this, in large measure, by passing the REINS Act, which would require all new regulations issued by the executive branch with more that $100 Million of annual impact on the economy to be ratified by a majority vote in Congress before going into effect. Such legislation would serve to slow both the pace and the impact of executive orders, requiring presidents to work with, rather than around, Congress.