SALT LAKE CITY — RootsTech, an annual family history and technology conference, will being streaming sessions online on rootstech.org during the 2017 conference in Salt Lake City Feb. 8-11, according to a news release.

There will be three streaming sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Innovator Summit General Session with CEO of FamilySearch Steve Rockwood and author Liz Wiseman will start at 9 a.m. The "Industry Trends and Outlook" class with Craig Bott and a guest panel will start at 10:15 a.m. The "Innovation: Best Practices and Applications" class with Cydni Tetro will start at 11:30 a.m.

Six streaming sessions will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 9. The RootsTech general session with Rockwood and HGTV's "The Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott, will start at 8:30 a.m. The "Getting Started with Genealogy" class with Kelli Bergheimer will start at 11 a.m. The "DNA: The Glue that Holds Families Together" class with Diahan Southard will start at 12:15 p.m. The "DNA Matching on MyHeritage" class with Dana Drutman will start at 1:30 p.m. The "Jewish Genealogy: Where to Look and What's Available" class with Lara Diamond will start at 3 p.m. and the "Family History is Anything but Boring" class with Crystal Farish and Rhonna Farrer will start at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 10, six streaming session will be offered. The RootsTech general session with Levar Burton of "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," along with a guest panel, will begin at 8:30 a.m. The RootsTech Innovator Showdown Finals will be streamed live at 10:30 a.m. The "Mothers, Daughters, Wives: Tracing Female Lines" class with genealogist Judy Russell will start at 12:15 p.m. The "Censational Census Strategies" class with Mary Kircher Roddy will start at 1:30 p.m. The "Big 4: Comparing Ancestry, Findingmypast, FamilySearch and MyHeritage" class with Sunny Morton will start at 3 p.m. and the "Cross the Atlantic and Religious Records" class with Jen Baldwin will start at 4:30 p.m.

Four streaming sessions will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 11. The RootsTech general session with genealogist Cece Moore and "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro will be streamed live at 8:30 a.m. The "Journaling Principles that Work" class with Steve Reed will start at 11 a.m. The "Don't Just Be a Searcher, Be a Researcher" class with Crista Cowan will start at 1:30 p.m. and the "Creating Google Alerts for your Genealogy" class with Katherine R. Wilson will start at 3 p.m.

The streaming sessions will be available online at rootstech.org. No registration is required to view the live streams. All times are Mountain Standard Time.

For additional details, including a full schedule of events and prices for RootsTech 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, visit rootstech.org.