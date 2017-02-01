The imagery in the song “My Heavenly Father Loves Me” is rich. Velvet roses. Lilac Trees. Blue, blue sky. New insight into the inspiration of the song from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir website explains that the composer of the song, Clara McMaster, sought divine help after she couldn’t think of words to express the feeling of joy and comfort that she felt. The answer came to remember her youth growing up on a farm.

“The words came easily and quickly as she bore her testimony to what she ‘knew’ beyond the shadow of a doubt -- that her Heavenly Father did indeed love her,” reads an article from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

She was reminded of the sights and sounds of growing up on a farm, and all the little things that gave her joy. Rain. Butterfly wings.

McMaster was a choir member for 23 years, and authored many other primary songs, including “Teach Me to Walk in the Light,” reports the article.

