Below is a list of boys and girls soccer players from Utah and the colleges they signed with on National Letter of Intent Day on Wednesday. The Deseret News will update the list as we get information. If you have information, corrections or signings that aren’t listed, email prepstats@deseretnews.com.

If you have pictures of a Signing Day celebration as well, please share.

Alta

Sadie Mertlich, girls soccer, Utah State

American Fork

Savanna Empey, girls soccer, BYU

Bonneville

Kyra McDowell, girls soccer, Notre Dame

Bailee Wooden, girls soccer, UVU

Makensie Price, girls soccer, Snow College

Brighton

Madison Jepperson, girls soccer, Colorado St. University, Pueblo

Korilynn Goller, girls soccer, Eastern Oregon

Cedar

Ethan Fletcher, boys soccer, Westminster

Clearfield

Amber Marshall, girls soccer, Utah State

Copper Hills

Litzy Serna, girls soccer, SLCC

Desert Hills

Brecken Dalley, girls soccer, Colorado Mesa

East

Haley Farrar, girls soccer, Utah

Fremont

Katie Allen, girls soccer, Weber State

Kinsley Napoli, girls soccer, Weber State

Grace Youngberg, girls soccer, Weber State

Karstyn Peterson, girls soccer, Utah State

Highland

Sydney Hathaway, girls soccer, SLCC

Juan Diego

Katie Whittington, girls soccer, John's Hopkins

Annamaria DeGeronimo, girls soccer, Saint Mary's Mirraga

Layton

Livia borges, girls soccer, Utah

Logan

Demi Lopez, girls soccer, Utah

Lone Peak

McKenna Kondel, girls soccer, Dixie State

Callie Burt, girls soccer, Air Force

Siri Dahl, girls soccer, UVU

Cameron Tucker, girls soccer, BYU

Ellie Smith, girls soccer, BYU

Justin Jones, boys soccer, Snow College

Logan Beus, boys soccer, Dixie state

Kade Jorgensen, boys soccer, Snow College

Maple Mountain

Aidan Dayton, boys soccer, UVU

Ian Stonehocker, boys soccer, UVU

Brinley Nelson, girls soccer, UVU

Bronte Hendron, girls soccer, SLCC

Mountain Crest

Harlee Turnbow, girls soccer, Weber State

Northridge

Cabrie Lake, girls soccer, Weber State

Olympus

Sadie Brockbank, girls soccer, UVU

Ashley Cardozo, girls soccer, Utah State

Kylie Auger, girls soccer, Southern Virginia

Provo

Hannah Fuchs, girls soccer, Trinity International

Josiah Fuchs, girls soccer, Trinity International

Kiara Maryott, girls soccer, Snow College

Roy

Kaytlin Bradley, girls soccer, Weber State

Salem Hills

Emily Adams, girls soccer, Snow College

Ashley Hughes, girls soccer, Utah State

Erin Parker, girls soccer, Snow College

Skyridge

Breesa Nawahine, girls soccer, Dixie State

Cassidy Clegg, girls soccer, Snow College

Stansbury

Krystanne Idom, girls soccer, Neosho CC, Kanas

Syracuse

Kyle Johnson, girls soccer, Snow College

Priscilla Meza, girls soccer, USU Eastern

Timpview

Kamryn Worthington, girls soccer, SLCC

Dakota Smith, girls soccer, SLCC

Jayne Schiess, girls soccer, SLCC

Viewmont

Sam Draxler, girls soccer, Dixie State

Tori Page, girls soccer, Dixie

Grace Johnson, girls soccer, Ole Miss

Marshall Johnson, boys soccer, Westminster

Weber

Mylee Broad, girls soccer, Weber State

Woods Cross

Amanda Mangleson, girls soccer, UVU

Luke Madsen, boys soccer, USU Eastern

Kamryn Worthington, Dakota Smith, Jayne Schiess