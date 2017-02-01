By Jeff Hunter

For the Deseret News

LOGAN — Although he arrived at Wednesday’s press conference about 10 minutes late after waiting for the arrival of one last National Letter of Intent, Utah State head coach Matt Wells was all smiles as he talked about the Aggies’ 2017 signing class.

“This year we didn’t have very much drama, here in the last week, which I think is a good thing,” Wells declared.

A big part of that lack of drama is likely because Wells has spent the past two weeks focusing more on recruiting student-athletes rather than finding new assistant coaches. Wells has endured huge turnover on his staff the past three offseasons while being forced into a nearly complete overhaul last year.

So far, since USU’s 2016 season wrapped up in late November with a 3-9 record, Wells has only lost two assistants (Mike Canales and David Kotulski), bringing in new offensive coordinator David Yost while re-assigning last year’s co-coordinator tandem of Luke Wells and Jovon Bouknight.

That meant a lot of familiar faces working in the same parts of the country.

“If you got back and look, to me, before this class, our best class was the 2014 class,” Wells noted. “It was the deepest and has been the most productive, and that was our first year together as a staff … and I lost one coach on that staff.

“… But we had continuity on the staff. And I always say, continuity on a staff may have more to do with recruiting than coaching your own kids here.”

Utah State’s 2017 signing class features 21 total players, 14 of them out of high schools and seven from the junior college ranks. Seven of the recruits come from the state of Utah, while five signees plan to serve LDS Church missions before playing at USU.

The Aggies’ recruiting focus was primarily on the offensive line and linebackers corps, where Wells and his staff signed five players for each position, including two each from the JUCO ranks.

“We felt we had some immediate needs on the offensive line and at the linebacker position, and we were able to meet those needs with this group,” Wells said. “We were also able to sign several players that will compete for immediate playing time.”

On the offensive line, Wells had already secured NLI’s in December from 6-foot-4, 280-pound Roman Andrus (Snow Junior College) and 6-4, 305-pound Rob Castaneda (Ellsworth Community College), who started their collegiate careers BYU and Texas Tech, respectively.

Utah State also inked prep linemen Chandler Dolphin (Alta High School) and Alfred Edwards (Redlands Senior High School in Californa), along with Jordan High product Heneli Avendano, who will serve a LDS Church mission before coming to Logan.

Wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen (Timpview) and linebackers Josh Sterzer (Taylorsville), Mata Hola (Alta) and Izzy Vaifo’ou (Highland) also all signed with USU with the intention of serving a LDS Church mission first.

However, the Aggies are bringing in junior Louy Compton (Ellsworth Community College) and junior Suli Tamaivena (Mt. San Antonio Junior College) with the idea that they compete right away for a spot at linebacker.

Also on defense, Wells said he feels the program is solid at nose guard, but could use some help on the ends, possibly creating opportunities for freshman Nami Tuitu’u (Mesa High School in Arizona) and sophomore Devon Anderson (Dodge City Community College). The Aggies also inked three cornerbacks (Jarrod Green, Zahodri Jackson, Deante Fortenberry), and will likely play dual-threat prep quarterback Jamaal Evans to safety.

Offensively, the addition of Riverside Community College running back Eltoro Allen should make Aggie mascot Big Blue happy, while Wells said USU track coach Gregg Gensel was already eyeing the addition of speedy wide receiver Savon Scarver, Evans’ primary target last season at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

Wells was also excited about two recruits who stayed loyal to their verbal commitments: freshman quarterback Henry Colombi (Chaminade Madonna College Prep in Florida) and freshman tight end Carson Terrell (Lehi).

“They stayed true and loyal to us,” Wells said. “And in the past, it’s been kids like that that have been our best and productive players.”

Rated as the top tight end in the state, Wells gave a lot of credit for Terrell’s successful recruitment to his staff — “We had to post up at Lehi High School and stay there all day, make sure no one else came in” — and sophomore tight end Dax Raymond, who missed last season due to injury.

“Carson was another one who stayed true and loyal to us, and just nonchalantly said no to some people after he committed, and he will come in immediately and compete for playing time,” Wells said. “… And one of the next things in that recruiting story is the influence that Dax Raymond had on that kid.

“To see one of your best players recruit a kid with passion and energy, and basically tell him that he needs him. … Dax’s take on Carson was that I need you here for me to be a better player. That was a neat thing to see, his parents recognized that, and to keep a kid like that in state and get him over the choices that he had is a huge get for us.”

Wells said the Aggies might sign a couple more players before the start of training camp, and he expects to have some LDS missionaries back over the summer, as well, but can’t comment on specific athletes due to NCAA rules.

The Aggies are slated to start spring football practices on Feb. 28, with the annual Blue-White Spring Game scheduled for April 8 at Maverik Stadium.