While the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots prepare to play Sunday, parents and others who enjoy watching the contest are putting together game plans to entertain those, particularly the young ones, who won't appreciate Super Bowl Sunday.

Watching the Super Bowl can difficult to tackle if you have young children who don't enjoy sitting down and watching sports for long periods of time. To help you come up with some ideas, we perused the internet and found dozens of kid-friendly and fun Super Bowl activities. Here are few:

Pregame activities: Use a football-shaped cookie cutter to help you and your kids make football cookies. The kids can decorate the cookies with team-colored frosting and sprinkles either before the game or during halftime.

For a healthier choice, make homemade chips. Michael Serrur with The Daily Meal recommends baking kale, beets, zucchini or sweet potatoes.

There are plenty of ideas on sites like twistynoodle.com and familycrafts.about.com for kids to make Super Bowl decorations. Supplies are typically scissors, glue sticks, crayons and paper.

Before the game starts, have each family member write down score predictions for each quarter. Whoever has the closest score at the end of each quarter wins a treat.

During the game: There are some ways to keep the kids engaged in the game whether they follow football,or not. And when prizes are at stake, their attention will increase.

Some games include bingo using a mix of player numbers and other football-related squares. I Spy is another game that can be customized to keep the kids glued to the game or their immediate surroundings. Evan Didisheim with Care.com suggests categorizing each quarter with letters of the alphabet (example: first quarter: A-G, second quarter: H-M, third quarter: N-S, fourth quarter: T-Z). At the end of the game, see which quarter has the most items spied.

Commercials have become as popular to watch as the game. If you're a Super Bowl commercial fan, you can make fun scorecards from Goodhousekeeping.com so the family can rate the commercials.

Halftime: When the players take a break, so can the family during halftime.

That's a time where the kids can decorate those cookies you made before the game. You can add a milk bar with syrups or flavored powders for variety.

If you're opting for a colder treat, try an ice cream sundae bar complete with syrups, toppings and sprinkles.

For a healthier dessert, you and your kids can make fruit kebabs with some yogurt dip. You can find a good yogurt dip recipe on thecomfortofcooking.com.

