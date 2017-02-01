SALT LAKE CITY — No, it wasn't Sunday, but Wednesday turned into another "day of rest" for Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors in his continuing quest to overcome nagging knee problems which have plagued him all season.

Favors, who sat out last Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn't played since last Thursday, will take the night off again Wednesday when the Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks at Vivint Arena.

He has now missed 17 of Utah's first 50 games this season, and his current statistics of 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game are his lowest since the 2011-12 season, when he averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Over the previous two seasons, Favors had been a model of consistency for Utah, averaging more than 16 points and 8-plus boards while missing a total of just 17 games during those two years.

And the Jazz have definitely missed Favors' steady production, as well as his strong defensive presence, as he battles lingering issues with his knees which have limited his lift and lateral movement this season.

When asked about the ongoing health concerns which have clearly made the 6-foot-10 power forward what the late, great Howard Cosell would call "a shadow of his former self," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder didn't want to say much, but tried to stay upbeat.

"I get in a position where I'm commenting on medical issues, and it's really irresponsible of me," Snyder said. "I kinda try to provide information, but I'm not. ... We feel like he's been doing good and we want to make sure he's at his best."

Before Saturday, Favors had played in Utah's 19 previous games and started 17 straight.

While Favors and his teammates have tried not to become too frustrated with his injury situation, Utah shooting guard Rodney Hood admitted that the Jazz sorely missed Favors in last Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies.

"I think it really showed up last game, just that physical toughness that he has defensively," Hood said of the 25-year-old Favors, who's in his seventh NBA season. "Offensively, he makes big plays as far as putting people on the rim and dunking the ball, and we needed that."

Favors participated in non-contact drills during Wednesday morning's shootaround and stuck around later than most at the team's practice facility to work on his long-range shooting.

"We just want him to get healthy, and we'll be all right until he gets back," Hood said hopefully.

D-E-E-E-E-E-FENSE: With three days off since their last game, the Jazz had an opportunity to spend plenty of practice time on shoring up their defense. It's an area where they feel like their performance had slipped some during recent outings.

"I think the last couple days, we've played a lot and we've really focused in on the defensive end and getting after guys, rebounding, doing the little things, getting back to where we were," Hood said. "We want to be a dominant defensive team, and we've just got to get back to that. That's what we've been focusing on."

Hood said the biggest key for him and his teammates is communication on the defensive end of the floor.

"It's just talking, just talking," he said. "When you're fatigued, when you're not sure about what you're doing, the one thing you can control is just talking out there on the defensive end. And that's something we're going to get back to tonight (against the Bucks) and going forward. Sometimes you have slippage, and we've just got to get back to it and brush up on it."

One of the keys, Hood said, is getting more physical with their opponents.

"Pressuring the ball, getting into guys, not letting people feel so comfortable out there on the court, even if it means picking up a couple of fouls," he said. "Just doing what teams do to us — wrapping us up and being physical, things like that. We've done that for a majority of the year, just getting back to that. We had a little slippage."

BACK STRONG: Bucks forward Jabari Parker is an active member of the LDS faith who, as one of the most prized high school players in the nation, took a highly publicized recruiting trip to BYU during his senior year. He subsequently decided to play college basketball at Duke University for a year before moving on to the NBA.

During December 2014 of his rookie NBA season, Parker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and missed the remainder of that season. After rehabbing the injury, he bounced back to average 14.1 points per game in 2015-16, and thus far this season his numbers are outstanding with career-bests of 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

"I'm happy for him," said Hood, who was Parker's teammate at Duke during the 2013-14 season. "With all he's been through with the injuries, coming back from the injuries, and playing a full, healthy season, it's just been great to see him flourish this year.

"That's one of the worst injuries to have, and it takes a lot just confidence-wise to get back where you were," Hood said of having a torn ACL, which his Jazz teammate, point guard Dante Exum, suffered in the summer of 2015. "The athletic part will come, but just confidence-wise it takes a long time.

"Dante is getting back to where he was, really pushing the ball, playing defense, being active. It just takes a minute."