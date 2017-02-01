He wants to do what’s best for everybody and he’s not focused on himself and that’s a breath of fresh air.

BERKELEY, Calif. — For Parker Van Dyke, it was exciting to earn a spot in the starting lineup for the Utah basketball team last November, after returning from his LDS Church mission. Van Dyke grew up just minutes from the U. and played high school basketball at East High.

Then as the season progressed, Van Dyke played fewer and fewer minutes as Sedrick Barefield joined the lineup in mid-December and JC transfer JoJo Zamora rounded into shape. In early January, Van Dyke’s playing time dropped to a total of 16 minutes over a four-game stretch.

Now it’s going the other way and Van Dyke has become an important cog for the Ute team, which starts the second half of the Pac-12 season Thursday with a game at Cal, followed by one at Stanford Saturday afternoon.

In three of the last four games, Van Dyke has played at least 14 minutes and he’s made the best of those minutes scoring 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Coach Larry Krystkowiak couldn’t be more pleased with the way Van Dyke has stayed ready and for the contributions he’s making.

“Kudos to Parker,” he said. “He wants to do what’s best for everybody and he’s not focused on himself and that’s a breath of fresh air. It’s a case of a guy sticking to it and not throwing in the towel. He just keeps grinding and good things are going to happen. We’re pleased with where Parker is at.”

Krystkowiak said when other players stepped up, that limited Van Dyke’s minutes, but he says the sophomore guard is an important piece for the Utes going forward.

“You don’t always start your five most productive guys,” he said. “It’s nice to have a little bit of a veteran, mature player to come off the bench and Parker can give us spark on that second unit. Parker continues to lead in his own way on the court. We talk about guys who are energy-givers — you walk into a practice setting and Parker’s ready to help you.”

For the Utes, Thursday’s game (7 p.m. MT) at Haas Pavilion, could determine whether or not the team gets a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next month. Both the Utes are Bears, who have identical 15-6 overall records, are tied for third place in the league at 6-3, along with UCLA. Only the top four teams get first-round byes, while the other eight teams play on Wednesday of tournament week.

“It’s important, but not a situation we’re talking about,” Krystkowiak says. “Every game is of the same importance. We’ve got nine games left and we happen to play Cal twice and Stanford twice.”

Cal, which is coming off a 66-55 win over Stanford last week, is one of the Pac-12’s better defensive teams, limiting league opponents to 66.4 points per game and 43.1 percent shooting. Like the Utes, the Bears three losses came at the hands of the Pac-12’s top three teams, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA.

The Bears are led by 6-foot-11 forward Ivan Rabb, an expected NBA lottery pick, who averages 15.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Other starters include guards Jabari Bird (14.1 ppg), Charlie Moore (13.9 ppg) and Grant Mullins (9.3 ppg) and center Kingsley Okoroh (5.6 ppg).

The Utes are led by junior Kyle Kuzma, whose numbers are very similar to Rabb’s at 15.6 ppg and 10.1 rebounds per game. Other expected starters for Utah are David Collette (14.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Lorenzo Bonam (13.2 ppg), Devon Daniels (11.4 ppg) and Zamora (8.8 ppg). Barefield (10.6 ppg) is the top player off the bench.

On Saturday, the Utes will go across the bay to play Stanford at 2:30 p.m. MT and then return home for games against Washington State Thursday and Washington Saturday.