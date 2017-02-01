Utah is unqiue when it comes to its favorite British TV show.
CableTV.com, a cable television resource website, recently pulled together a map of every state’s favorite British television show, programs like “Sherlock,” “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.”
For Utah, “The IT Crowd” — a comedy show about geeky, nerdy information technology workers — holds the crown.
“Utah’s tech boom is evidence that “The IT Crowd” has found a new home,” according to CableTV.com.
Utah is the only state in the nation that favors “The IT Crowd” over all other shows.
The show airs on Hulu. NBC attempted to remake the show in the United States (much like it did with “The Office”), but it didn’t work out, according to CNet.
The map below shows which British television program all other states enjoy most.