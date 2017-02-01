For those who follow University of Utah basketball recruiting, Donnie Tillman is likely a familiar name.

A 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Detroit who now plays at Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Tillman has been a longtime target of the Runnin' Utes.

Now he's committed to the program.

Tillman announced his pledge via Twitter on Wednesday.

I am more than blessed to say that I have commit to the University of Utah 🙌 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HsRPQ7OStr — Donnie Tillman (@D_Tillman22) February 1, 2017

He chose Utah over Cal, USC and Iowa State, among other offers, and joins locals Branden Carlson (Bingham big man) and Jaxon Brenchley (Ridgeline guard) as players who have committed to Utah's current recruiting class.

We'll be catching up with Tillman later tonight to learn more about his decision.