OGDEN — More than 700 students will put their engineering skills to the test during the FIRST Day robotics competitions at Weber State University on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the Swenson Gym and Shepherd Union.

During the competition, teams will battle robots they have designed, programmed and built. Winners of the state competitions will secure a spot at the national championships in Washington and Texas.

FIRST Day consists of two events where robots compete head-to-head: The FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship is for ages 12-18, and the FIRST Lego League Utah North Championship is for grades four through eight.

During the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship, 36 teams will demonstrate their problem-solving skills, creative thinking, teamwork and sportsmanship. Teams score points when their robots complete certain tasks, such as maneuvering around obstacles, picking up debris and pressing buttons.

During the FIRST Lego League Utah North Championship, the teams’ robots will complete assignments based on the theme Animal Allies. Their mission will be to solve real-world problems that affect the animal population. Tasks will include safely transporting animals, delivering food and incorporating biomimicry into their design. This year, for example, the robots must replicate a gecko’s sticky feet by hanging on a wall.