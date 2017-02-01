SALT LAKE CITY — Registration for the 2017 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge has opened, the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the University of Utah announced.

Utah students ages 14-18 can compete for a chance to win $30,000 in cash and scholarships. The competition is sponsored by Zions Bank.

Students across the state are challenged to think of a solution to any problem they may see globally, locally or individually, and then propose the solution in the form of a business idea. Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible.

To participate, students form teams, develop the idea and submit a presentation online to be judged for the first round. Submissions are due by March 1. The awards ceremony will be held at the U. in the new Lassonde Studios building on April 15.

Twenty-four finalist teams will be announced March 16. Those teams will be invited to the final event alongside the collegiate Utah Entrepreneurship Challenge for presentations and judging.

To learn more about the challenge or to register, log on to lassonde.utah.edu/hsuec.