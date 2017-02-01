BLUFFDALE — Salt Lake County Animal Services will host a pet vaccination and licensing clinic on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bluffdale Fire Department, 1450 S. 2200 West.

During the event, low-cost vaccinations and microchips will be available. In addition, animal services will license dogs, cats and ferrets. Pet owners should bring proof of previous rabies vaccinations, license and microchip. Dogs should be leashed, and cats and ferrets must be in carriers.

For more information, email animal@slco.org or call 385-468-7387.