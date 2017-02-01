The Weber State University women’s soccer team is pleased to announce the signing of 10 players to a National Letter of Intent.

Joining the Wildcats beginning in the fall of 2017 are: forward midfielder Katie Allen, goalkeeper Kaytlin Bradley, midfielder/forward Mylee Broad, defender Cambrie Lake, midfielder Jasmine Lotey, forward/midfielder Kinsley Napoli, midfielder Sadie Newsom, defender Haley Thomas, defender Harlee Turnbow and defender Grace Youngberg.

“We are excited to welcome these 10 players to our Wildcat soccer family,” Weber State coach Tim Crompton said. “All of them have the potential to be impact players for our program, and in addition are good students that we fully expect to continue our program’s tradition of academic excellence.”

Allen is a 5-foot-7 forward/midfielder from Farr West, Utah, where she played for Fremont High School. She was a two-time letter winner and team captain, helping Fremont to two-straight Region 1 titles, and was the runner-up in the Utah State 5-A championship game. Allen was a two-time All-Area selection and a three-year member of the Silver Wolves’ track and field team. She played her club soccer for Crush FC, which won the President’s Cup.

Bradley is a 5-5 goalkeeper from Roy, Utah, where she played for Roy High School. She was a three-time All-Area selection and earned First Team All-State honors as a junior. Bradley played her club soccer for La Roca FC, which won four Utah State Cup championships from 2013-2016, and was the 2015 Far West Regional champion.

Broad is a 5-1 central midfielder from Ogden, Utah, where she played for Weber High School. She was a First Team All-Area selection and a two-time All-State selection for the Warriors. She was the team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and team Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, as well as a team captain. Broad played her club soccer for La Roca FC, which was a four-time Utah State Cup champion, and won the 2015 Far West Regionals, finishing third at the Youth Nationals tournament.

Lake is a 5-9 defender from South Weber, Utah, where she played for Northridge High School. She was a two-time All-Area selection and a four-year starter for the Knights. Lake played her club soccer for Crush FC, which was the President’s Cup champion.

Lotey is a 5-5 midfielder from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where she will graduate from Glenlawn Collegiate. Lotey will be the second-ever international signee for the Wildcat program, and the second in the last two seasons from Canada, joining former high school teammate Gabrielle Vivier-Hannay. Lotey played her club soccer for FC Northwest. She helped guide her club team to the Club nationals in 2014-16, and she was invited to the U17 Canadian National Team camp.

Kinsley Napoli is a 5-2 forward/midfielder from Willard, Utah, where she played for Fremont High School. She was a three-year letter winner and earned Academic All-Region and All-Area honors, as she helped guide the Silver Wolves to two-straight Region 1 titles and a Utah State 5-A runner-up finish. Napoli played her club soccer for Crush, which won the President’s Cup.

Newsom is a 5-3 holding midfielder from Richland, Washington, where she played for Hanford High School. She was a four-year varsity team member and three-year team captain. She was a three-time Mid-Columbia Conference selection, two-time All-Area, and she also earned All-State honors. She played her club soccer for Three Rivers SC, which was the Washington State Cup runner-up in 2015 and 2016, and was a Far West Regionals quarterfinalist in 2016.

Thomas is a 5-8 defender from Kennewick, Washington, where she played for Southridge High School. She was a three-time all-league selection and helped guide her team to a state runner-up finish. She played her club soccer for Three Rivers SC, helping guide them to two state runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015, as well as a third-place finish in 2016. She was selected to the 2016 Region IV team and played in the ODP inter-regional tournament on Thanksgiving, and she was chosen for the inter-regional all-star team.

Turnbow is a 5-6 outside defender from Wellsville, Utah, where she played for Mountain Crest High School. She was her team’s defensive MVP as a senior in 2016 and a three-year varsity letter winner. Turnbow played her club soccer for La Roca FC, which was the 2011-2015 State Cup champions and played in the 2015 Youth Nationals, finishing third.

Youngberg is a 5-5 defender from Farr West, Utah, where she played for Fremont High School. She is a two-year letter winner in soccer and helped guide the Silver Wolves to back-to-back Region 1 championships in 2015 and 2016 and the 2016 State 5A championship game. She played her club soccer for La Roca, which is a four-time Utah State cup champion and 2015 Youth Nationals participant.

Justin Johnson is an Athletic Communications Assistant at Weber State University. For more information about Weber State University athletics, please visit: http://www.weberstatesports.com.