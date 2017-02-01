ST. GEORGE — An attorney for a Toquerville mother charged with leaving her severely malnourished son locked in a filthy bathroom for a year says his client's bail should be reduced because she's being forced to sleep on a cot and deprived of regular showers.

Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, was charged with aggravated child abuse earlier this month after the 30-pound boy was found locked in a feces-strewn bathroom, the Spectrum reported. Jaynes hasn't left booking since her Jan. 9 arrest.

Attorney Edward Flint asked a judge Monday to schedule a bail hearing to have his client's bail reduced from $20,000 or have her living conditions improved at the Washington County Jail.

A judge granted the request, and a bail hearing is set for Thursday.

The 12-year-old victim has been released to foster care.