With softball season just a couple weeks away, Utah Valley University seniors Brittney Vansway and Bailey Moore were both named to the Western Athletic Conference's 2017 Preseason All-League Team on Wednesday.

The Wolverine seniors were two of 13 individuals to make the preseason all-conference squad that was voted on by the conference's six head coaches.

Vansway, a senior infielder from Irvine, California (Irvine HS), enters her senior campaign off a stellar junior season where she led the team in numerous offensive categories, including batting (.340), slugging (.605), home runs (nine), doubles (16), RBIs (41), hits (55) and total bases (98). The three-time all-conference performer also played and started in all 52 games in 2016 while maintaining a solid .966 fielding percentage.

Moore, a senior right-handed pitcher from Ely, Nevada (White Pine HS), was Utah Valley's workhorse in the circle a year ago, as she made 43 appearances and 27 starts. The senior righty logged a total of 131.1 innings, which included a trio of complete games and a save. She also became UVU's all-time record holder as a junior in total appearances (127), games finished (37) and most groundouts (817), and is closing in on a number of other school records.

New Mexico State sophomore first baseman Kelsey Horton was tabbed as the league's preseason player of the year, while Grand Canyon senior hurler was selected as the conference's preseason player of the year.

The preseason coaches' poll was also announced on Wednesday, and UVU was picked to finish sixth with seven points. The defending champion NM State Aggies along with GCU were picked to win the conference, as the two tied for first with 23 points, while CSU Bakersfield and Seattle U tied for third with 13 points and UMKC was projected to finish fifth with 11.

The Wolverines open their 2017 campaign under the direction of first-year head coach TJ Hubbard on Feb. 17, at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. There, UVU will face off against California foes Saint Mary's, San Diego, Cal Poly, Loyola Marymount and UC Davis that weekend. After stops at the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah (March 3-5), and the Nevada Wolf Pack Classic in Reno, Nevada (March 10-11), the Wolverines will then welcome the Maine Black Bears to town for their 2017 home opener on March 14.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.