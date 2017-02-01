The Utah Valley University women's soccer team has announced the signing of its 2017 signing class. The Wolverines signed five players on Wednesday who will join the team this fall and one early signee who is already enrolled and participating with the team.

Signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday were Sadie Brockbank (Holladay, Utah), Siri Dahl(Highland, Utah), Amanda Mangelson (North Salt Lake, Utah), Brinley Nelson (Mapleton, Utah), and Bailee Wooden (South Ogden, Utah). Cassidy McCormick (North Ogden, Utah) signed a financial aid agreement in the spring and is currently enrolled and participating with the team.

"This newest class of Wolverines is a very talented group of soccer players," said Utah Valley interim head coach Alyssa Christensen. "Each of them thrives off of competition and will bring that competitive energy to our team. They are excited to become student-athletes who will represent UVU and our soccer program proudly on and off the field and help us bring another WAC Championship to UVU."

Brockbank prepped at Olympus High School where she registered 26 goals in 2016, leading the Titans to the first round of the 4A state tournament. The forward was named to the 4A All-State Soccer second team for her performance during the 2016 season. Brockbank led the Titans in scoring in each of her four seasons. She played club soccer for La Roca.

"Sadie (Brockbank) is an attacker who has the ability to find herself in front of the goal often," Christensen said. "She is a fierce and strong attacker who will be a handful for opponents to keep track of."

Dahl, a midfielder/defender, recorded seven goals and eight assists to lead Lone Peak High School to a quarterfinal appearance at the 5A State Tournament in 2016. In her four-year career at LPHS, Dahl led the Knights to three regional titles and a runner-up finish at the state tournament in 2014. Dahl received all-state, all-region and all-valley honors while at LPHS. She played club soccer for Utah Celtic FC from 2012-17.

"Siri (Dahl) is a possession-focused midfielder who can keep the ball moving," said Christensen. "She also provides the team with leadership and organization."

Mangelson led Woods Cross to the Utah 4A state semifinals this past season. The center back earned second-team All-State honors in 2016 after helping the WCHS defense secure seven shutouts on the year. Mangelson also earned first team all-area honors and was named to the academic all-region team. Mangelson played club soccer for La Roca (2009-11), Forza (2012-16) and Utah Celtic FC (2016-17).

"Amanda (Mangelson) is a solid defender," Christensen said. "She possesses great one-on-one defending skills. She has the ability to stay organized and organize others around her."

Nelson prepped at Maple Mountain High School where she was a four-year letter winner. The midfielder was named Region VIII's Offensive Player of the Year and earned honorable mention All-State and NSCAA All-West regional team honors after registering three goals and five assists for 11 points. Nelson played club soccer for the Utah Storm and Utah Celtic FC.

"Brinley (Nelson) is a well-rounded midfielder with an exceptional work rate," said Christensen. "She has the ability to cover ground as well as be an organized leader."

Wooden was a second-team All-State honoree for Bonneville High School after leading the Lakers to a regional championship in 2016. The accomplished midfielder scored seven goals in 2016, helping her team to the quarterfinals of the 2016 4A Utah State tournament. Wooden also received first-team All-Area honors her senior season. She also played club soccer for La Roca (2012-17).

"Bailee (Wooden) is an athletic ball-winning midfielder," said Christensen. "Her vision and ability to read the game and change the tempo will create goal scoring opportunities."

McCormick rounds out the 2017 UVU signing class as one of the six newcomers from the state of Utah. McCormick was the team captain and four-year letter winner at Weber High. The defender received multiple 5A all-state honors for WHS and led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament this past season. McCormick played for the club team La Roca from 2006-16.

"Cassidy (McCormick) is an outside back who loves to join the attack," Christensen said. "Her pace and ability to get into the box will help create more attacking opportunities. We are fortunate to have her this spring and get her involved with the team early on."

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.