Governor Gary Herbert honored the K-9 Search and Rescue teams at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday morning and Jon Schmidt performed for the teams that were essential in finding his daughter, Annie. Annie Schmidt went missing while hiking and was lost for just under a month last October before dog teams were able to find her body, allowing for a proper burial.

Jacob Anderegg, a Utah state senator and Schmidt’s uncle, prepared a citation honoring the dog teams and volunteers, and referenced them in front of the state legislature.

“Today we have the privilege of honoring the search and rescuers who answered the call for help,” said Anderegg in the legislature recording. Each of the dogs, their owners and the volunteers who helped search were honored.

A relative posted this video of Jon Schmidt’s performance to the Remembering Annie Schmidt Facebook page.

bfacer@deseretdigital.com