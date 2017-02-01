You can find a good Utah diner almost anywhere in the state.

Thanks to OnlyInYourState.com, we now have a list of some Utah's best diners. You find can them in places like Salt Lake City, Roy and Garden City.

Here are the top three:

Burger Bar (Roy, Utah): This diner is home to some exotic burgers, including an alligator burger and a camel burger.

Calls Drive In (Perry, Utah): An old-fashioned diner that allows you to eat in your car with direct-to-window service.

Cluff's Car Hop (Fillmore, Utah): More than just a pit stop town, Fillmore offers this diner that's dressed in 1950s garb. Burgers, fries and classic shakes.

You can read about the rest at OnlyInYourState.com.