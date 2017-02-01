MIDVALE — Hillcrest High School, nearby Union Middle School and Crescent Elementary School were all placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after shots were reported fired near the high school's gymnasium Wednesday morning.

The lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m. after Unified police officers found no evidence of a person with a gun or shots fired.

Students at four other schools — East Midvale, Midvalley and Midvale elementaries and Midvale Middle School — were ordered to "shelter in place as a precaution," according to Canyons School District.

Canyons spokesman Jeff Haney said that no one who was in or near the Hillcrest gymnasium Wednesday morning heard or saw any gunshots, but because a call was placed to police dispatchers reporting shots, the schools were locked down as a precaution.

"Because of the reports, the police are doing a full sweep of the school. They want to clear all areas of the school where there possibly could be someone armed within the school," Haney said.

Hillcrest High is located at 7350 S. 900 East in Midvale. Union Middle School is at 615 E. 8000 South in Sandy. Crescent Elementary School is at 11100 S. 230 East.

Unified police, which responded to the call shortly after 10 a.m., said officers were unable to verify whether any shots were fired near the school and were continuing to investigate.

