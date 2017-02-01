My dad’s not here physically,” the East High defensive end said wiping away tears with his palm, “but I can feel him spiritually. I want to thank him for getting me here today.

SALT LAKE CITY — Wearing a ta’ovala bearing his family name, Jordan Lolohea offered emotional thanks to his late father before announcing he was choosing Washington over BYU and Utah.

“My dad’s not here physically,” the East High defensive end said wiping away tears with his palm, “but I can feel him spiritually. I want to thank him for getting me here today.”

Flanked by classmates who waited for him to announce his decision before signing their own scholarship paperwork, Lolohea struggled to get through a few thank yous before he announced his decision to accept Washington’s scholarship offer.

“Now that’s all said and done, I’d like to announce I’m going to further my education and take my skills to the University of Washington,” he smiled as he put on the white and purple cap to cheers from about 200 students, faculty and families who gathered in the cafeteria before school Wednesday morning.

Lolohea has had a particularly brutal situation after losing his father unexpectedly just a month ago. He told the Deseret News in an earlier interview, that he and his father talked often about what opportunities his football talent might offer him, and he felt good about choosing Washington, even though his family hoped he’d stay closer to home at BYU or Utah.

His older brother, A.J. not only let his baby brother wear the ta’ovala he brought home from his LDS Church mission in Tonga, but A.J. also helped Jordan navigate his scholarship paperwork at the end of the ceremony.

“I’d like to thank all you guys, the ones who came out to support me,” he said, choking back emotion. “It means a lot. I want to thank the coaches and the players for my short but wonderful experience.”

Afterward, he smiled and posed for pictures with his uncle (his father’s brother) and siblings, as well as the East teammates he said he’s going to miss.

“Without him,” he said, once again stopping for tears. “I don’t think I would be here today. …(The decision) was stressful, it was nerve-wracking, but I’m glad it’s done. I feel good about the decision. A lot of relief.”

He said he chose Washington after head coach Chris Peterson, his assistants and the Huskies made him feel welcome.

“I took a visit there, and it was amazing,” he said. “I really felt their love for me, for the recruits and for their own players.”

Lolohea plans to submit LDS Church mission papers of his own, so he won’t play for the Huskies for two years.

Also signing scholarships on Wednesday were Haley Farrer, who becomes the sixth Leopard to sign a soccer scholarship at the U.; Fusi Teisina, who signed with Weber; A.J. Iloa, who signed with Utah State; Pate Langi, who signed with William Penn; Helaman Su’eSu’e and Ian Selen, who signed with Dixie; Sati Tuuhetaufa, who signed with Mesa (Arizona) Community College; Tau Tuakalau and Pale Salt signed with Eastern Arizona.

Tuakalau echoed some of Lolohea's sentiments with his desire to go out of state for his college experience.

"At first it was pretty hard," he said of deciding between Dixie state and Eastern Arizona. "I made the decision last night with my parents. They thought it would be a good experience to go out of state to just live life, do something different."

His fellow lineman, Teisina, was all smiles after signing with Weber State.

“Just their bond,” he said of why he chose the Wildcats. “I got to hang out with some of their players, hang out with the coaches on my official visit (last weekend), and just their bond.”

Like Lolohea, he will serve a mission before playing.

Iloa chose the Aggies because of their defensive schemes and welcoming atmosphere.

“I feel like I can make an impact on the defense when I get back from my mission,” Iloa said.