Editor's note: This op-ed from political commentator Glenn Beck is part of an ongoing Deseret News series in which national and local newsmakers take on pressing issues from a civil and solutions-oriented perspective.

“Dumpster fire” was the American Dialect Society’s choice for the 2016 Word of the Year. It’s also an apt metaphor for the current state of the news media. Unfortunately, much like the late-stage lung cancer patient who still smokes two packs a day, we’ve brought this plague upon ourselves; and unless we address it soon, its effects could be just as devastating.

For the republic to function as the Founders intended, we need the news media to report the objective facts and hold to account the powers that be. Armed with the objective facts, we can (and should) debate the most reasonable interpretation of those facts. But for that debate to be productive, we must first be able to agree on facts in the first place.

Otherwise, we will lose the ability to reason with one another, which will only cause us to retreat further within our own insular echo chambers where we can live out our lives according to whatever version of reality conforms to our preferred view of the world. In other words, we will one day wake up to find ourselves living in increasingly dissimilar but parallel universes with nothing more than common borders holding us together.

There is no easy way out of this mess. To heal we need to learn to trust one another again, and that’s not going to happen in a day. Trust is something we build over years and decades, and it can be lost in an instant. Repairing the trust that we’ve lost in each other and our institutions is going to be a Herculean task; but it’s one we should all resolve to accomplish.

If we hope to succeed, it’s going to require grace and humility from all of us: you, me, the news media, our politicians — all of us.

Shortly after Election Day, in what I considered to be a courageous step in the right direction, the publisher and executive editor of The New York Times published a letter to its readers, rededicating the Times to reporting on “America and the world, honestly, without fear or favor, striving always to understand and reflect all political perspectives and life experiences in the stories that [it] brings to [its readers].”

But instead of applauding the Times for reconsidering the way it had covered the election and rededicating itself to objective journalism, many took it for nothing more than a tacit admission of the paper’s political bias. Now it’s entirely reasonable to be skeptical of the Times (I know I am), especially if politically you identify somewhere right of center; but to be so cynical as to dismiss it offhand is simply counterproductive.

Let’s give each other the benefit of doubt. Humility and grace; not pride and cynicism.

I come at this topic from what I believe is a unique perspective.

In 2009, a Gallup poll found that I was one of the most admired men in the world (No. 4, between Nelson Mandela and Pope Benedict XVI!?). A couple of years later, I was a few rungs below Public Enemy No. 1. Unless you are a sociopath or some sort of machine, it’s impossible to experience that kind of a swing without doing some self-reflection. “Am I really the monster they think I am? Was I ever deserving of that level of adulation?”

The answer, of course, is “no,” at least certainly with respect to the latter, and I hope with respect to the former as well.

During the past five years, but with a renewed focus over the past three, I have regularly and publicly acknowledged and expressed regret for the role that I played in creating the hyperpartisan political climate we now inhabit. (Within the company, we jokingly refer to this as “The Glenn Beck Apology Tour”.) I’ve learned a lot over the past half-decade.

Among the most important lessons I’ve learned is that you cannot truly pursue truth if you’re too in love with your opinions. Opinions, like hypotheses, are (and should be) disposable; values and principles are not. I’ve made a concerted effort to be less divisive in my tone and more uniting in my language; but my values, my principles and my moral center remain unchanged.

Of course, like all of you, I will continue to make mistakes. As I’m sure any opinion person in broadcast media can attest, it is a struggle to stay above the fray. Politics has infected everything and, unfortunately, hyperpartisanship seems to be “in,” and it certainly sells.

How does one entertain, share and connect while discussing news and current events that are inherently divisive without doing further damage? Today, the movies we watch, the books we read, the teams we support and even (bizarrely) the ice cream we eat can be interpreted as some sort of political statement. This must stop. Forgive the cliché, but can we disagree without being disagreeable? Can we hold different opinions and still respect one another?

Rebuilding trust starts with an honest assessment of the respective roles we have all played in creating the current state of the media. To my friends in the press, those who claim objectivity, has your work been fair and balanced? Have you spoken truth? To the pundits and commentators, those of us who don’t claim objectivity, do you love the truth more than you love winning or being “right”? Have we all sought to find common ground more than we’ve sought to demonize those with whom we disagree? Are we willing to accept responsibility and strive to be better? When we once again start to give each other the benefit of the doubt, we’ll know the answer is “yes,” and that’s when we’ll start building the trust we so desperately need.

For my part, I am cautiously optimistic, which is saying a lot coming from a catastrophist. I have had many conversations with friends, old and new, and on both sides of the political spectrum, who, at least privately, acknowledge their part and the challenges we face. The comedic commentator Samantha Bee and I couldn’t be further apart politically but we connected and found common ground when we discovered we share a passion for charitable service. We are now talking about joining forces to do some good in the world.

The challenges we face are daunting, but no more so than when the American colonists picked a fight with the world’s most powerful military in order to form a "more perfect union." And if, by this time next year, we in the media can look at ourselves and see a reflection that's a little more humble, a little more honest, and a lot more committed to the truth, we’ll once again be headed in the right direction.

Glenn Beck is a leading political commentator, media personality, author and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of TheBlaze, a multiplatform news and entertainment network available on television, radio and the internet.