Trump makes SCOTUS pick

President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch, a Colorado federal appeals court judge, as his Supreme Court nominee in a primetime announcement Tuesday night, according to BBC News.

Congress must approve Gorsuch before he overtakes the SCOTUS spot left vacant after the death of Judge Antonin Scalia, BBC reported. Supreme Court judges often decide major issues in the country, including laws about abortion, gender rights and gun control, according to BBC.

So who is Gorsuch?

The New York Times explained that Gorsuch may be a lot like the late Scalia, a judge known for his turn of phrase and well-written decisions.

"A Colorado native who was in the same class at Harvard Law School as Mr. Obama, Judge Gorsuch is known for his well-written, measured opinions that are normally, though not exclusively, conservative," The Times reported.

The Washington Post reported that he’s well-versed in the subject of assisted suicide.

More analysis from USA Today pits Gorsuch as a leader for a new conservative movement for the courts.

Gorsuch has also supported religious groups, specifically ruling in favor of those groups in religious liberty cases, according to the Religion News Service.

Watch Trump announce his pick in the video below.

Utah senators react to SCOTUS pick

Utah’s senators quickly praised Gorsuch in the hours after he became Trump’s Supreme Court justice pick, according to the Deseret News.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, praised Trump’s announcement and decision. He shared his thoughts on Twitter.

I’ve had the privilege of arguing before Judge Gorsuch and he is extremely impressive. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is a prepared, thoughtful, and careful jurist, who has demonstrated a strong commitment to textualism and originalism. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch's opinions are well-reasoned & brilliantly written. He has enriched the Tenth Circuit’s jurisprudence in a number of areas. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is a judge’s judge, who is well within the mainstream and always decides cases based on what the law says. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

This vacancy was a central to 2016 campaign & the people have spoken by electing President Trump and returning a Republican Senate majority. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

I applaud the President for his excellent choice, and I look forward to enthusiastically working toward Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 1, 2017

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said that Gorsuch is a “standout choice.”

"Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an abiding understanding of a judge’s proper role: to ‘say what the law is,’ not what he might wish the law to be,” Hatch said in a statement.

Hatch also called Gorsuch an “inspired choice.”

Biskupski delivers State of the City Address

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski wants Utahns to hold onto their core values, according to the Deseret News.

In her State of the City address Tuesday night, Biskupski said Utahns can help fix the Beehive State’s largest problems, like homelessness, crime and affordable housing, if they hold onto hope for a better future.

Biskupski urged patrons to work together in their communities and to join their congressional leaders to help rebuild the homeless service system in the city, according to the Deseret News.

"We all must take on this issue,” she said, according to the Deseret News. “For Salt Lake City, this means seizing a moment of unprecedented, bipartisan cooperation between leaders at every level of government."

LDS Church releases statement on Boy Scouts of America decision

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to the Boy Scouts of America’s announcement Monday that it will allow transgender boys in the boys-only programs, according to the Deseret News.

The LDS Church’s statement said the church plans on studying the decision, and that it will “look for ways to better serve,” the church’s youth community, the Deseret News reported.

"The Church is studying the announcement made yesterday by Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts has assured its religious chartering organizations that, as in the past, they will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent with their religious beliefs. In recent years the Church has made several changes to its programs for youth, and continues to look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide," the statement read.

Skier almost hits chairlift during backflip

