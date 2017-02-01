Below is a list of the high school football players from Utah and the colleges they signed with on National Letter of Intent Day on Wednesday. The Deseret News will update the list as we get information. If you have information, corrections or signings that aren’t listed, email prepstats@deseretnews.com.
Or if you have pictures of a Signing Day celebration as well, please share.
Alta
Mata Hola, Utah St.
Josh Davis, Weber St.
Setima Malieitulua, Dixie St.
Chandler Dolphin, Utah St.
Kanyon Larson, Southern Virginia
Fine Maka, Snow College
Camden Johnson, William and Penn
American Fork
AJ Jaecke, Dixie State
Michael Richardson, Utah
Davis Rasmussen, Weber State
American Leadership
Dallen Short, Southern Virginia
Bear River
Jordan Watson, Dixie State
Josh Madsen, Southern Utah
Beaver
Dillon Smith, Southern Utah
Bingham
Cole Clemens, Vanderbilt
Jay Tufele, USC
Langi Tufele, BYU
Tongi Langi, BYU
Tavian Myers, Dixie State
Kentero Yoshikawa, Dixie State
Brigham Tuatagaloa, BYU
Brighton
Sione Lund, Stanford
Corner Canyon
Kade Pupunu, Weber State
Cade Knaphus, Eastern Oregon
Cottonwood
Taniela Pututau, Utah
Desert Hills
Nephi Sewell, Nevada
Bundy Sewell, SUU
Adeeb Jaouni, Dixie
Masan Tuileta, Dixie
Houston Stapley, Southern Virginia
East
Jordan Lolohea, Washington
Fusi Teisina, Weber State
AJ Iloa, USU
Fate Langi, William Penn
Helaman SueSue, Dixie State
Ian Selen, Dixie State
Sati Tuuhetaufa, Mesa CC, Ariz.
Tau Tuakalau, Eastern Arizona
Pale Salt, Eastern Arizona
Fremont
Haze Hadley, Weber State
Granger (attends Mount Vernon)
Somtochukwu Achebo, Southern Utah
Grantsville
Gavin Eyre, Southern Utah
Herriman
Noah Vaea, Weber State
Highland
Izzy Vaifoou, Utah State
Brady Reed, William Penn
Tevita Ahoafi-Noa, Snow College
Hunter
Logan Lutui, Weber State
Tielu Tiatia, SUU
Lorenzo Fauatea, BYU
Tevita Tauvao, Eastern Arizona
Jordan
Isaiah Jackson, Weber State
Spencer Curtis, Weber State
Heneli Avendano, Utah State
Malik Davis, University of Colorado Mesa State
Collin Larsen, Southern Utah
Kearns
John Bass, Rocky Mountain College
Patrick Vigil, Colorado Mesa University
Jamil Thompson, William Penn
Layton
Hayden Meacham, Weber State
Dylan Tucker, SUU
Tyler Katoa, USC -- graduated early, already enrolled
Lehi
Carson Terrell, Utah State
Colton Carter, Dixie State
Zac Bingham, Dixie State
Lone Peak
Jackson McChesney, BYU
Ammon Hannemann, BYU
Preston Lewis, BYU
Ethan Schofield, Air Force Academy
Tyler MacPherson, Weber
Ryan Schoen, Southern Utah
Mount Vernon (played at Granger)
Somtochukwu Achebo, Southern Utah
Mountain Crest
Keone Tupuola, Southern Utah
Northridge
Ethan Udy, Dixie State
Olympus
Ben Bywater, BYU
Sawyer Pierce, Air Force
Orem
Ryan Gomer, Utah State
Park City
Eli Alford, Air Force
Payson
Tyler Batty, BYU
Pine View
Tyler Heaton, Dixie State
Dylan Hendrickson, Dixie State
Lance Mandrigues, Dixie State
Provo
Ty Jones, Washington
Ridgeline
Levani Damuni, Stanford
Payton Thomas, Colorado Mesa
Roy
Wynton Lamar, Southern Utah
Nate Anderson, Dixie State
Michael Coleman, Snow College
Skyridge
Cody Frampton, New Mexico Military Institute
Brendan Roper, Dakota College
Springville
Andrew Slack, Weber State
Summit Academy
Isaac Hamilton, Dixie State
Tryston Peery, Rocky Mountain College, Mont.
Taylorsville
Josh Sterzer, Utah State
Timpview
Chaz Ah You, BYU
Kyle Vanleeuwen, Utah State
Andre Owensby, Pima CC, Ariz.
Jordan Mariteragi, Pima CC, Ariz.
Viewmont
Davis Hadlock, Dixie State
Mitch Goodwin, Rocky Mountain College
Wasatch
Blake Coburn, William Penn
Nash Jones, Southern Virginia
West
Jonah McFarland, William Penn
Colby Tapusoa, Eastern Arizona
Craig Tauteoli, William Penn
Westlake
Shamon Willis, Weber State
West Jordan
Alden Tofa, BYU
Austin Leausa, Southern Utah
Dallin Jamison, Weber State
Woods Cross
Walker Holgreen, Dixie State
Davin Clement, Southern Virginia