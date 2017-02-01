Below is a list of the high school football players from Utah and the colleges they signed with on National Letter of Intent Day on Wednesday. The Deseret News will update the list as we get information. If you have information, corrections or signings that aren’t listed, email prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Or if you have pictures of a Signing Day celebration as well, please share.

Alta

Mata Hola, Utah St.

Josh Davis, Weber St.

Setima Malieitulua, Dixie St.

Chandler Dolphin, Utah St.

Kanyon Larson, Southern Virginia

Fine Maka, Snow College

Camden Johnson, William and Penn

American Fork

AJ Jaecke, Dixie State

Michael Richardson, Utah

Davis Rasmussen, Weber State

American Leadership

Dallen Short, Southern Virginia

Bear River

Jordan Watson, Dixie State

Josh Madsen, Southern Utah

Beaver

Dillon Smith, Southern Utah

Bingham

Cole Clemens, Vanderbilt

Jay Tufele, USC

Langi Tufele, BYU

Tongi Langi, BYU

Tavian Myers, Dixie State

Kentero Yoshikawa, Dixie State

Brigham Tuatagaloa, BYU

Brighton

Sione Lund, Stanford

Corner Canyon

Kade Pupunu, Weber State

Cade Knaphus, Eastern Oregon

Cottonwood

Taniela Pututau, Utah

Desert Hills

Nephi Sewell, Nevada

Bundy Sewell, SUU

Adeeb Jaouni, Dixie

Masan Tuileta, Dixie

Houston Stapley, Southern Virginia

East

Jordan Lolohea, Washington

Fusi Teisina, Weber State

AJ Iloa, USU

Fate Langi, William Penn

Helaman SueSue, Dixie State

Ian Selen, Dixie State

Sati Tuuhetaufa, Mesa CC, Ariz.

Tau Tuakalau, Eastern Arizona

Pale Salt, Eastern Arizona

Fremont

Haze Hadley, Weber State

Grantsville

Gavin Eyre, Southern Utah

Herriman

Noah Vaea, Weber State

Highland

Izzy Vaifoou, Utah State

Brady Reed, William Penn

Tevita Ahoafi-Noa, Snow College

Hunter

Logan Lutui, Weber State

Tielu Tiatia, SUU

Lorenzo Fauatea, BYU

Tevita Tauvao, Eastern Arizona

Jordan

Isaiah Jackson, Weber State

Spencer Curtis, Weber State

Heneli Avendano, Utah State

Malik Davis, University of Colorado Mesa State

Collin Larsen, Southern Utah

Kearns

John Bass, Rocky Mountain College

Patrick Vigil, Colorado Mesa University

Jamil Thompson, William Penn

Layton

Hayden Meacham, Weber State

Dylan Tucker, SUU

Tyler Katoa, USC -- graduated early, already enrolled

Lehi

Carson Terrell, Utah State

Colton Carter, Dixie State

Zac Bingham, Dixie State

Lone Peak

Jackson McChesney, BYU

Ammon Hannemann, BYU

Preston Lewis, BYU

Ethan Schofield, Air Force Academy

Tyler MacPherson, Weber

Ryan Schoen, Southern Utah

Mount Vernon (played at Granger)

Somtochukwu Achebo, Southern Utah

Mountain Crest

Keone Tupuola, Southern Utah

Northridge

Ethan Udy, Dixie State

Olympus

Ben Bywater, BYU

Sawyer Pierce, Air Force

Orem

Ryan Gomer, Utah State

Park City

Eli Alford, Air Force

Payson

Tyler Batty, BYU

Pine View

Tyler Heaton, Dixie State

Dylan Hendrickson, Dixie State

Lance Mandrigues, Dixie State

Provo

Ty Jones, Washington

Ridgeline

Levani Damuni, Stanford

Payton Thomas, Colorado Mesa

Roy

Wynton Lamar, Southern Utah

Nate Anderson, Dixie State

Michael Coleman, Snow College

Skyridge

Cody Frampton, New Mexico Military Institute

Brendan Roper, Dakota College

Springville

Andrew Slack, Weber State

Summit Academy

Isaac Hamilton, Dixie State

Tryston Peery, Rocky Mountain College, Mont.

Taylorsville

Josh Sterzer, Utah State

Timpview

Chaz Ah You, BYU

Kyle Vanleeuwen, Utah State

Andre Owensby, Pima CC, Ariz.

Jordan Mariteragi, Pima CC, Ariz.

Viewmont

Davis Hadlock, Dixie State

Mitch Goodwin, Rocky Mountain College

Wasatch

Blake Coburn, William Penn

Nash Jones, Southern Virginia

West

Jonah McFarland, William Penn

Colby Tapusoa, Eastern Arizona

Craig Tauteoli, William Penn

Westlake

Shamon Willis, Weber State

West Jordan

Alden Tofa, BYU

Austin Leausa, Southern Utah

Dallin Jamison, Weber State

Woods Cross

Walker Holgreen, Dixie State

Davin Clement, Southern Virginia