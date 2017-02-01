Bucks at Jazz

Today, 7 p.m.

Vivint Arena

TV: ROOT Sports

The Utah Jazz are back on the floor on Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.

While the Jazz have struggled of late — dropping three of their last four games — the Bucks are in a free fall. They have lost eight of nine, including three in a row.

Even though the Bucks have hit a huge rough patch, they have a talented young roster, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker.

Antetokounmpo is getting the bulk of the headlines after securing his first All-Star selection, thanks to leading the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

One of the players responsible for slowing him down will be Utah's own All-Star Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

One of the keys to keeping Antetokounmpo in check is to force him to try to create for himself more than his teammates.

While his point totals are very similar in wins and losses (23.6 points a game in wins, 23.2 points in losses), he takes 1.9 more shots a game in the losses.

That extra aggressiveness also does damage to his assist numbers that drop from 6.3 in victories to 4.8 in defeats.

Even though the hope is to have Antetokounmpo try to beat the Jazz by himself, they still must keep him away from the rim.

He shoots a deadly 70.5 percent from 0-3 feet, according to Basketball-reference.com, but shoots less that 40 percent from anywhere else on the floor.

As for Hayward, the Jazz are much more successful when he is connecting on his outside shot.

In 27 wins this season, he shoots 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. That number plummets to 32.1 percent in 15 Jazz losses.

Another big thing for Hayward is to attack the basket for easy baskets or free throws. He averages 7.8 free-throw attempts in Utah wins, to just 5.1 in losses.