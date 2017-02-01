Barton Simmons of CBS Sports looked at the 10 players who can shake up college football recruiting, and Bingham defensive tackle Jay Tufele made the list.

Regarding Tufele, Simmons wrote, "It looked like Tufele was going to end up at Utah or maybe Ohio State. Instead, the Trojans have positioned themselves to have the nation's top defensive tackle tandem in Tufele and former Washington commit Marlon Tuipulotu, who is already on campus. Meanwhile, if Utah can hold the Trojans off, that will go down as the biggest recruiting win of Kyle Whittingham's career."

Gobert ranking in top 10 of big-man power rankings

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale released his NBA big man power rankings, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert landed at No. 8.

Of Gobert's play, Favale wrote, "Rudy Gobert is good enough on the defensive end alone to skate into this discussion."

After looking at Gobert's success on the defensive end of the floor, Favale turned to what Gobert has meant to the Jazz offensively, saying, "While the Utah Jazz don't use Gobert as a featured weapon, he's averaging an impressive 1.15 points per post-up possession. He's shooting better than 60 percent off cuts and as a pick-and-roll diver, and the screens he sets are a ball-handler's dream."

Favale continued, "If Gobert ever pairs his current body of work with quicker passes or reliable accuracy outside eight feet of the bucket, he'll morph into a fuller offensive dynamo."

Utah Jazz slip in ESPN power rankings

The Utah Jazz slipped three spots from No. 5 to No. 8 in Marc Stein's latest NBA power rankings for ESPN.

Of Utah's recent struggles, Stein wrote, "What did we do to the Utah Jazz? Their immediate response to a bump from us all the way up to the No. 5 spot was to go 1-3 last week, including home losses to the Thunder and Grizzlies by a combined nine points."

Stein continued, "Throw in a lackluster win over the Lakers and the All-Star snubbing of Rudy Gobert, and you have the makings of a decent claim for a Power Rankings curse. At least Jazz fans have good news on the ownership front to turn to for solace, as well as Gordon Hayward's well-deserved maiden All-Star nod."