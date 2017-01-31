SOUTH JORDAN — No matter the respective records, oor when the game is played, it's always a big one when Bingham takes on Copper Hills.

But it just so happens that Tuesday's game between the two rival schools had a lot weighing on it with both programs jockeying for a region crown and top seeding in the 5A state tournament.

"It's always big, but yeah, this was a big one because of the standings and everything else. But that always seems to be the case," said Bingham coach Jake Schroeder.

In the end, it was Schroeder's team coming out on top — avenging a tough 59-57 loss taken at Copper Hills in early January — taking Tuesday's game 58-51. Dason Youngblood led the way, scoring a team-high 14 points, with Lleyton Parker and Branden Carlson adding 10 points, respectively. Copper Hills was led by Stockton Shorts and his game-high 22 points.

Carlson's point total came on the heels of battling through some foul trouble throughout. With just a minute and a half gone, the 6-foot-10 future Utah Ute collected his second foul — forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the first half.

Despite the big loss, the Miners responded with a quick 8-0 run right after Carlson went to the bench, establishing a 12-5 lead late in the first quarter.

"It's the first time all year he's really gotten into foul trouble, so I was real impressed with how our players responded to it," Schroeder said. "You knew it would happen eventually, but we have guys like Youngblood and Parker who know when to step up, and you saw that tonight."

Copper Hills hung tough and cut Bingham's lead to just 22-20 at the half.

Shortly after the break, Carlson found himself stuck on the bench, after picking up his fourth foul with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, and with Bingham holding a narrow 29-26 lead.

But just like in the first half, Carlson's teammates stepped up big and worked to maintain a slight lead before gaining momentum upon Carlson's return to the court midway through the fourth quarter.

A 7-2 run early in the fourth quarter pushed Bingham's lead to 49-42 late, and forced the Grizzlies into a scrambling situation. A bucket from Shorts cut the lead to 51-49 with a minute left, but six straight made free throws from the Miners helped put the game on ice.

"I was very pleased with how we closed out the game since that's been a bit of a problem for us this year," Schroeder said. "We had trouble closing the game out against these guys the last time, but we definitely played our best toward the end. That's what you want to see as a coach — especially when we're coming toward the end of the season and prepare for the tournament."

