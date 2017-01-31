• Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, is taking on the controversial issue of bigamy at 4 p.m. in the House Judiciary Committee. Noel's bill, HB99, says a person is guilty of bigamy when that person marries or cohabitates with another person, knowing that the other party already has a husband or wife.

• Getting rid of an unwanted houseguest is the focus of HB202, sponsored by Rep. Brian Greene, R-Pleasant Grove. Under the bill, that guest who won't leave can be charged with criminal trespass.

• A pair of bills that address prescribing controlled substances, HB146 and HB50, are scheduled for debate at 2 p.m. in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

• Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, is sponsoring HB63, which calls for the creation of a Hole in the Rock State Park. Stratton will present his proposal to the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee at 2 p.m.