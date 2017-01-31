SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council voted Tuesday to pass a resolution urging the federal government to revoke President Donald Trump's recent executive order halting the intake of refugees into the United States and banning nearly all forms of travel to the country from seven nations in the Middle East and Africa.

The language of the resolution "calls on the the federal government to rescind the executive order on refugees and ... immigrants." It passed with two dissenting votes.

Salt Lake County Councilman Arlyn Bradshaw, author of the resolution, said he wanted the measure to show that local elected leaders stand in solidarity with refugees living in the county.

"So many in our refugee community feel afraid right now," said Bradshaw, a Democrat.

Trump issued the order Friday, temporarily bringing a halt to any acceptance of refugees into the United States and banning all entry into the country from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The president claimed the bans are necessary in order for national security officials to re-evaluate how to "protect (American) citizens from foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks in the United States."

Republican Councilmembers Steve DeBry and Aimee Winder Newton each voted against Arlyn's resolution, characterizing it as an inappropriate venture into the business of the federal government.

"I believe that we really don't know the full facts and figures of the executive order that was signed in Washington, D.C., other than what the press gives us," DeBry said. "The Salt Lake County Council should be concerned with county business and county citizens and so on."

The full text of Trump's executive order is available on the White House website.

Newton agreed with DeBry's sentiment that it wasn't the county's obligation to insert itself into the dealings of the federal government.

"I believe it misses the mark," she said of the resolution.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams briefly spoke to the council in support of the resolution.

"People are wondering what's next for them," said McAdams, a Democrat. "The symbolism of this resolution is incredibly important."

The resolution also asserts that Trump's order "is contrary to our values as Utahns." It states that Salt Lake County values helping those "who seek refuge from violence, and opportunities for a better life."

"Salt Lake County stands for the religious freedom of all people. ... Salt Lake County recognizes that many in our community are fearful of actions that threaten the dignity of their families," the resolution also states.

Republican Councilmen Richard Snelgrove and Michael Jensen voiced reservations about the resolution, but voted in favor of it. Snelgrove said he decided to support Bradshaw's proposal after "I took myself out of national politics."

"My thoughts went to the families, particularly the children of the refugee community, which are probably those who are subject to the most anxiety," Snelgrove said.

The councilman said he wanted to show symbolic support for refugee children currently subject to that fear. He wondered aloud whether some of those children may lose sleep over their anxiety.

"They are worried that someone is going to come and break up their family," he said

Snelgrove called Trump's executive order "problematic," but also criticized "protesters who are fomenting unneeded hysteria and anxiety" about the ramifications of the order.